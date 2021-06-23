Cancel
NBA DFS Showdown Preview: Bucks vs. Hawks, Game 1

By Justin Fensterman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpread: MIL -8.5 Eastern Conference Finals. After a hard fought series against the Nets and taking advantage of their injuries, the Bucks now face the upstart Hawks who have pulled two upsets thus far in the NBA Playoffs, including taking out the No. 1 seeded 76ers. Unlike Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo is 100 percent healthy and so are Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The Hawks will need to shoot better this series in order to compete with Milwaukee. The Hawks defeated the Bucks back in April without Trae Young the last time these two teams met up. Atlanta has a lot of fight and were one of the hottest teams in the final few weeks of the season and despite their poor shooting,...

