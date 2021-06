PHOENIX, Arizona – The Kari Lake for Governor Campaign has surpassed the amount of signatures needed to qualify her for the ballot in 2022, based on current projections. With over 8,400 signatures collected online in just over 3 weeks, the campaign expects to have one of the highest signature turn-ins ever by next March. This is also believed to be the fastest in terms of days spent collecting and the earliest on the calendar that a candidate has reached the threshold.