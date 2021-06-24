Cancel
Nashville, TN

Seth Barron Author of ‘The Last Days of New York’ Talks NYC Crime and Mayoral Candidate Scenarios

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed City Journal associate editor and author of his new book, The Last Days of New York to the newsmakers line to describe the escalating crime in New York and who’s running for mayor.

