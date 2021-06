President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to argue that it is Republicans, not Democrats, who support defunding the police. Don’t laugh. They really mean it. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, senior adviser Cedric Richmond, and rapid response director Mike Gwin have all now asserted that Republicans are the party of the “defund the police” movement. Their logic? The GOP voted against Biden’s bloated, partisan “relief” bill passed earlier this year, and that bill included some funding for localities to hire more police officers.