EDITORIAL: Opioid peddlers don't deserve free pass

As we come out of the worst days of the pandemic, the toughest days of the drug epidemic remain in front of us. The latest data from the CDC paints a devastating picture on the rise in overdose deaths during COVID-19. But just as we have the tools to bring COVID-19 to an end, so do we with the opioid epidemic. Naloxone can save a life when someone experiences an accidental overdose. We just have to equip more individuals with the medication, and lawmakers in Raleigh have it on their agenda to do so.