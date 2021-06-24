Cancel
Health

EDITORIAL: Opioid peddlers don't deserve free pass

By Seattle Times
Derrick
 4 days ago

Those responsible for the scourge of opioid addiction that has torn through communities across the nation must be held accountable. Anyone who knowingly contributed to this irresponsible distribution should face consequences, not get a free pass.

Health
HealthCharlotteObserver.com

NC may pass a key tool to fight the opioid epidemic

As we come out of the worst days of the pandemic, the toughest days of the drug epidemic remain in front of us. The latest data from the CDC paints a devastating picture on the rise in overdose deaths during COVID-19. But just as we have the tools to bring COVID-19 to an end, so do we with the opioid epidemic. Naloxone can save a life when someone experiences an accidental overdose. We just have to equip more individuals with the medication, and lawmakers in Raleigh have it on their agenda to do so.
Public HealthThe Post and Courier

Editorial: Don't write anti-vaccine, anti-mask mandates into SC law

It’s not hard to imagine a new variant of COVID-19 developing — in India, or sub-Saharan Africa or … anywhere — that’s impervious to our vaccines. Perhaps one that’s even more deadly. One that puts us right back where we were before December, when masks were our most powerful weapon (other than isolation) for reducing our own risk of infection and community spread.
Pharmaceuticalsrmotoday.com

EDITORIAL: Getting vaccinated right thing to do

Can you see the light of normal life at the end of the COVID tunnel, yet?. We can. And we are stoked for it, but we are also aware we are not across the finish line yet, so to give up running this marathon would be folly. With first dose...
HealthLexington Herald-Leader

Don’t be afraid to be real. The truth makes us free, so tell it.

In a June 4 op-ed for the Herald-Leader, Our Voices columnist Lisa A. Brown said something insightful that I wanted to elaborate on. She was writing about the ways in which daily encounters with racism can stress Black people and erode their mental health. What caught my eye was an...
Congress & CourtsOttumwa Courier

Guest Editorial: Congress should pass bipartisan Digital Equity Act

Proposed federal legislation to close the digital divide has renewed interest after the pandemic laid bare the problems of uneven internet access. The Digital Equity Act, which was originally proposed in 2019, was reintroduced last week by U.S. Sens. Patty Murray, Rob Portman and Angus King — a Democrat, Republican and Independent respectively.
Public HealthArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: Don't waste it

This time last year most Arkansans were stuck indoors, unable to see friends and family. (Remember those days?) There was no telling who covid-19 would hit next. Hospitalization rates were going up, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on TV every day. This summer is a different story. In just half...
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Editorial: Free speech vital for debate

While it seems freedom of speech is under attack now more than it has been at any other time in recent memory, one place where that is not the case is the U.S. Supreme Court. Time and again, the high court has upheld the protections of the First Amendment. That was so again last week in a case involving a high school cheerleader who had made her displeasure with school officials and cheerleading sponsors abundantly clear on social media — and been punished for it.
PharmaceuticalsRoanoke Times

Letter: Marijuana legalization is a common sense public policy

Corrections officer and guest columnist Serwan Zangana is accurate in his assessment that marijuana is not without potential adverse effects (“Virginia wrong to legalize marijuana,” May 25: https://roanoke.com/opinion/columnists/zangana-virginia-wrong-to-legalize-marijuana/article_bc46dffa-b813-11eb-9088-5ff33fd5f84e.html). Yet, it is precisely because cannabis is not altogether innocuous that it should be legalized and regulated accordingly -- with restrictions on...
Scienceyoursun.com

EDITORIAL: Don't think COVID-19 has gone away

OUR POSITION: We won’t get tired of warning those who have rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccination what danger they and their families could be in. You don’t have to look very far to see the dangers of refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Manatee County presented a stark and scary...
CharitiesSFGate

20 million Americans still don't have enough to eat. A grass-roots movement of free fridges aims to help.

PHILADELPHIA - Darrell Brokenborough opened the bright yellow refrigerator that stood on the sidewalk outside a row home at 308 N. 39th St., smiled and said, "It's full." He balanced on his cane so he could take a closer look at the apples, yogurt, greens, pasta, cheese and chicken inside. On the front of the fridge was written: "Free food" and "Take what you need. Leave what you don't."
California StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley: SCOTUS ruling letting CA hog rules stand will hurt farmers, consumers

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Monday said he’s disappointed the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review California’s ban on the sale of meat from animals that don’t meet the state’s space standards for confinements.   It’s a big issue in Iowa, the nation’s top pork producer, where industry officials have said sales would rise sharply if […] The post Grassley: SCOTUS ruling letting CA hog rules stand will hurt farmers, consumers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsKGUN 9

Justice Thomas: Government's 'piecemeal approach' to marijuana laws may make them unnecessary

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas thinks federal laws against the use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer make sense because of how hodgepodge the rules have become. "A prohibition on interstate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government's piecemeal approach," Justice Thomas wrote as part of an order denying to hear an appeal stemming from a case involving a medical marijuana dispensary in Colorado.
Congress & Courtscannabis.net

Supreme Court Justice Slams US Federal Marijuana Policy, Is Legalization Next?

Did The Supreme Court Just Say They Would Federally Legalize Marijuana If Someone Brought a Case to Them?. Clarence Thomas, a conservative Supreme Court Justice, may have just dropped the mother of all bombs on the Federal government about their “half in, half out” Federal marijuana policy. As NBC news reported, Thomas is not a fan of the Federal government’s marijuana policy and wrote:
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Justice Thomas Decries "Contradictory and Unstable State" of Marijuana

The Supreme Court granted certiorari in two cases today, and summarily resolved two others: Lombardo v. St. Louis and Pakdel v. San Francisco. Here is today's Orders List. One case in which the Supreme Court denied certiorari was Standing Akimbo v. United States, in which the petitioners sought review of a lower court decision upholding IRS summonses seeking information concerning business expense deductions for a medical marijuana dispensary. Although medical marijuana is legal and regulated in many states, medical marijuana business owners may not take federal tax deductions for their business expenses, as their business "consists of trafficking in controlled substances" under federal law.