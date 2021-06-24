Cancel
Abortion Clinic Dodges Ohio Law, Suggests Mothers Hide They’re Aborting Unborn Baby Because of Down Syndrome

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn abortion clinic is dodging Ohio law by suggesting that pregnant mothers hide that they want to abort their unborn baby because of a Down Syndrome diagnosis. Preterm Cleveland’s website offers a pop up message telling patients that “it is legal in Ohio to get an abortion for any reason,” but warning that “under a new Ohio law, we cannot provide an abortion if we know that the reason is in whole or in part because of a fetal Down syndrome diagnosis.”

tennesseestar.com
