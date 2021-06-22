Cancel
Music

Corey Taylor Reveals Dates For His CMF Tour

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues. Aug. 8 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Two Rivers Convention Center. Aug. 11 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground**. Aug. 12 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Company – Outdoors. Aug. 13 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District.

