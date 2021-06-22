Corey Taylor Reveals Dates For His CMF Tour

Acclaimed Scottish rock band We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced their highly anticipated new album Enjoy the View which will be released on September 10th via Big Scary Monsters(pre-order). The band is also sharing a new single “Fat Chance,” which follows up “If It Happens,” released as a 7” earlier this month. The new single signifies a change in musical direction for the band, with “Fat Chance” an ode to overcoming, and even thriving, despite the odds. Additionally, the band has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album which will make stops in major markets including Brooklyn, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago and more. Upcoming shows are listed below and tickets are available HERE. (Photo by Euan Robertson)