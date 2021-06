Siemens has set itself higher goals under its new boss, Roland Busch. Over the next three to five years, sales are expected to grow by an average of 5 to 7 percent instead of the previous target of 4 to 5 percent. Earnings per share should increase even faster: on average, adjusted for the effects of acquisitions, an increase in the high single-digit percentage range is targeted. That means roughly a value between 8 and 10 percent.