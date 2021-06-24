Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Two ICC Europe Qualifiers relocated from Scotland to Spain

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], June 24 (ANI): In a bid to restart pathway events in Europe, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the relocation of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier and the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first event...

www.birminghamstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Ani#La Manga#European#Sierra Leone#The U19 Men#Icc Head Of Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
News Break
World
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerbiologyreporter.com

Euro 2020: Scotland-Czech Republic. Scotland defeat. Two goals from Patrick Schick

Before the start of the whistle, the favorite minimum for this match, according to bookmakers, were the Scots, who were going to play in front of their fans. In addition, the islanders have done well with our neighbors in recent years, because they did not lose to the Czech Republic from qualifying for the European Championship in 2012. Since then, the two teams have faced each other four times – there it was one draw and as many as three Steve Clark players wins. Thus, the Czechs beat their first opponent on points for the last time in this tournament in October 2010.
Immigrationinfomigrants.net

Europe rejects Morocco's 'political' use of migrants against Spain

The European Parliament recently adopted a resolution in which it rejected "Morocco's use of border control and migration, and unaccompanied minors in particular, as political pressure against a member state of the EU [namely Spain]." The European Parliament adopted the resolution on June 10; noting that the migrant crisis last...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Brilliant Schick sends returning Scotland to defeat ahead of Spain opener

Glasgow (AFP) – Scotland’s return to a major international tournament for the first time in over two decades ended in a 2-0 defeat on Monday thanks to an excellent double from the Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick, as Covid-hit Spain prepare to launch their bid for a record fourth continental crown.
Sportschelseafc.com

Azpilicueta and Gilmour unused as Spain held and Scotland beaten

Cesar Azpilicueta and Billy Gilmour were unused substitutes as Spain and Scotland began their Euro 2020 campaigns with a goalless draw and a defeat respectively. It was a stalemate in Seville as Spain couldn’t break down a defensive Swedish side. Alvaro Morata missed their best chance in the first half, and his replacement Gerard Moreno saw a header well saved in stoppage time.
Accidentsbradtguides.com

Scotland from the Rails

Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. From the author of the acclaimed Britain from the Rails, an entertaining armchair read and practical guide rolled into one. Engaging, eccentric, informative, inspirational and only very occasionally trainspotter-ish, Scotland from the Rails is the perfect guide to some of the most romantic rail journeys not just in Scotland but the world.
Germanyhospitality-on.com

Abba Hoteles prepares two openings in Spain

The Hotel Abba Euskalduna, formerly the Hesperia Zubialde, which it is taking over on a rental basis, will open in Bilbao on 1 July. The Abba Euskalduna is a 4-star hotel, located in the city center close to the San Mamés stadium, the Maritime Museum and the Euskalduna Conference Centre and Concert Hall. The Guggenheim Museum is 1 kilometer away. It has 82 rooms with renovated exteriors, meeting and event rooms with a capacity to host up to 250 people and other services such as a car park, a restaurant and a cafeteria, as well as views of the Bilbao Estuary and Zorrotzaurre Island.
UEFATribal Football

The Week in Women's Football: Northern Ireland and Scotland clash; San Diego granted franchise; Matildas squad for Europe trip

This week, we start with the Home Nations and the high profile friendly this week in which Northern Ireland hosted Scotland, along with squad news for both teams as well as for Wales, who entertain Scotland next week during the international window. We also look at Swansea City capturing the domestic double in Wales. We next present the roster for Great Britain's team for the Olympic Games Finals next month in Japan.
CarsRideApart

OX Motorcycles Relocates Production From China Back To Spain

OX Motorcycles, have had quite a few difficulties during the pandemic. The brand's dealings with China amidst COVID-19 have caused the brand to relocate its production capacities to Spain, in Madrid. Many small startups are getting on the small capacity electric motorcycle train. OX in particular styles its bikes in...
IndustryForkliftAction.com

Europe’s two-speed performance

An update to the European Rental Association's (ERA) 2020 Market Report confirms a regional discrepancy in the impact of COVID-19 on the equipment market. The revised analysis shows a worsening picture for the southern European countries and the UK, and a better-than-expected situation for countries in central and northern Europe. Michel Petitjean, secretary general of ERA, says many rental companies are suffering from start-and-stop cycles occurring from one quarter to the next, which is hurting the revenue trajectory. "If we add to that the difficulties in the construction industry with the supply of materials and the extended deadlines for delivering equipment from the OEMs, it is still hazardous to forecast the future outlook for the industry." Overall, the update shows a slightly worse picture for the rental and construction industries in 2020 (-8% and -5.2%, respectively) compared to the previous update, but with an improved forecast for 2021 (-0.1% and +2.1%) and 2022 (+6% and +2.9%). The regional picture is as follows: Northern Europe: Rental activity rose in 2020 in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, which also saw an uplift in their construction and GDP figures. This is particularly notable for rental activity in Norway (up 3.1%, now -2.2%) and Finland (+1.7%, now -2.3%), and construction activity in Denmark (+2.5%, now +1.8%), Finland (+2.1%, now -1.7%) and Sweden (+1.9%, now +0.4%). Western and Central Europe (excluding the UK): This region has been more resistant to ups and downs. Rental activity in 2020 is notably up compared to the previous update in Czech Republic (+1.6%, now -6.8%) and Germany (+1.6%, now -1.5%), although the performance of the construction sector in Switzerland in 2020 has been revised down (-2.9%, now -4%). Southern Europe: Construction activity in 2020 in Belgium (-3.6%, now -7%), France (-4%, now -14.1%) and Spain (-4.3%, now -11.6%) was much worse than expected, although there was no significant change to estimates of rental activity. UK: There is a very significant revision to the 2020 construction activity in the UK (-6.6%, now -12.3%) cancelling the positive revision from the early 2021 report. Rental activity in 2020 is also revised down (-1.2%, now -16%). The European Rental Association was created in 2006 to represent national rental associations and equipment rental companies in Europe.
Europeeuropanews20.com

Spain to include Ceuta, Melilla in Europe’s Schengen area

On Tuesday, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya announced her administration is contemplating completely integrating Spain's enclaves in North Africa, Ceuta and Melilla, into Europe's passport-free Schengen zone. Moroccans from the towns around the enclaves can now visit without a visa, but they will require one to travel to mainland...