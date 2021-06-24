Cancel
Would You Take A Vacation/Girl’s Trip Without The Family?

Cover picture for the article

The question of the day is this: would you go on a trip with some friends and leave your family at home?. We have all seen those wonderful pictures on social media of a group of friends on a trip and every single one of them has a big smile on their face. These women don’t have their husbands or children with them, they have left them at home for a few days so momma can have some alone time. When I see these pictures I immediately get happy and proud of these ladies. These are so popular that a movie was even made about this exact topic called, Girls Trip.

97.3 The Dawg

