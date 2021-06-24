Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Justin Timberlake: ‘After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time’

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears once declared Justin Timberlake her great love and on Wednesday he showed her love after she spoke out during her conservatorship hearing. Timberlake took to his verified Twitter account to say, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.”. The pair famously...

keyt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bessemer Trust#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfundingnewsasia.com

Amber Tamblyn Says She Relates To Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Experiences: ‘I Was Everyone’s ATM’

Amber Tamblyn got real while vocalizing her support for Britney Spears amid the pop sensation’s conservatorship battle. In an op-ed for The New York Times on Saturday, the 38-year-old actress discussed how she relates a lot to Spears, who recently offered a damning testimony by detailing the abuse she experienced under the court-appointed arrangement. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star specifically compared their experiences as young women in the entertainment business — especially as the main breadwinner:
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

6 times we failed Britney Spears

“Pop princess“, Britney Spears, is about to turn 40, with a career full of ups and downs Y scandals that have nothing to do with his song. This time it is the judgment of his protection puts it back in the news trends and social media. But perhaps many have forgotten the polemics of the singer in which it was indicated without knowing everything that was behind it, we have put together a list for you of the moments in which Britney Spears was misunderstood.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Leave Britney Alone' Viral Star Speaks out After Britney Spears Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears gave a devastating testimony on Wednesday during her conservatorship trial, revealing just how much of a nightmare her life has been under the control of her father, Jamie Spears. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day."
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

Britney Spears latest news – Pop star’s boyfriend Sam Asghari preaches about ‘self-love’ after conservatorship hearing

BRITNEY Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari preached about the importance of “self-love” in a social media post days after her conservatorship hearing. “I’m about to do some superhero-type s**t, type workouts so get after it,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday. “Don’t let anything, any distractions take you...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kevin Federline’s Feelings On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Revealed: ‘He Wants Her To Be Happy’

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline only wants what’s best for the mother of his two kids, amid the pop star’s controversial conservatorship. Kevin Federline wants his ex Britney Spears to be “happy and healthy.” The former backup dancer, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with Brit, has reacted to her controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told E! News on June 25 that he wants the best for his ex-wife. “What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that. It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in,” Mark explained.
Hawaii StateVanity Fair

Britney Spears Is Now “All Smiles” on Vacation in Hawaii

Following the troubling testimony she delivered at her conservatorship hearing last week, Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari jetted off to Hawaii for a relaxing, romantic vacation where the pop star has reportedly been “all smiles.”. On Thursday morning, the pair boarded a private plane headed for Maui and,...
Celebritiesriffmagazine.com

Insert Foot: Aren’t we a little late to the Britney Spears sympathy party?

You’re being told to care about Britney Spears again. Everybody’s doing it. She’s heroic. She wants her life back. She wants to dump the birth control and get married again. She wants to drop her creepy weasel of a father from the payroll he’s been co-hording for 13 years. Spears allegedly wasn’t sane enough to make rational decisions but could still be a judge on a reality show for a nice paycheck and more exposure.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘We love you Britney!’ Mariah Carey and Halsey lead support for Britney Spears after conservatorship hearing

The entertainment world erupted with support for Britney Spears after the singer gave her 20-minute testimony at a special public hearing on Wednesday.“This is a watershed moment,” said ABC anchor Chris Connelly. “This is going to change the way people feel about Britney and her conservatorship.”"This is a watershed moment. This is going to change the way people feel about Britney and her conservatorship," @ChrisConnelly says after Britney Spears pleads for judge to end 13-year conservatorship. https://t.co/vINKeFQvuM pic.twitter.com/D6BULCmHRo— ABC News (@ABC) June 23, 2021Stars like Mariah Carey and Halsey chimed in. “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” wrote Carey...
Celebrities987thebull.com

Justin Timberlake Shares First Pic Of Son Phineas

Justin Timberlake took the opportunity over the Father’s Day weekend to give you a peek at 11-month-old Phineas on Instagram. “Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” Justin captioned a series of photos with one being the pic of Phineas with Justin and brother Silas, 6. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears Reveals She Is Forced to Have an IUD, Cannot Get Married, or Have More Children

Today, Britney Spears remotely appeared in court to present her case to have her conservatorship ended. What the pop icon revealed was heartbreaking and shocking. Though we knew that Britney was likely being taken advantage of (mainly by her father, Jamie Spears, who for years controlled his daughter's finances) it was horrifying to hear Britney describe what she went through.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.