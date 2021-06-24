How to succeed at co-parenting in a pandemic and beyond

As head of product and R&D for performance-io, the first thought that came to mind when being asked to write an article for The Drum, was to write something related to what I do, something related to developing performance products in the digital space… I had a thousand topics that would make a great article. But, then I had a think about where I am right now, job role aside, in the midst of a pandemic (albeit the latter end, hopefully), and having recently returned from 9 months of maternity leave (to have twins). And it came to me that I would actually love to write something related to the balancing act of parenting and working in such a fast-paced agency environment. A balance that I’m actively working on, every. single. day.