NH Primary Source: NH House GOP leaders confident budget, trailer bill now have enough votes to pass

Santa Fe, NM (KKOB) –House Republican Whip Rod Montoya today formally requested that the Legislative Council Services draft a petition to convene the New Mexico Legislature in an Extraordinary Legislative Session as soon as possible in order to allocate some $1.75 billion dollars in federal COVID-19 relief. Governor Lujan Grisham vetoed more than $1.2 billion in federal relief funds that were approved by the Legislature earlier this year, asserting she has sole discretion in spending these federal COVID relief dollars. An extraordinary special session called for by the Legislature would allow the legislative branch an opportunity to either override the Governor’s vetoes or create a process where an agreement could be reached between the Legislature and the Governor as to how these federal dollars should be spent and then the Legislature would vote to approve such an agreement.