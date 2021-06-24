Cancel
Elections

NH Primary Source: NH House GOP leaders confident budget, trailer bill now have enough votes to pass

By John DiStaso
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire Primary Source gives you breaking and behind-the-scenes political news by John DiStaso, the most experienced political writer in the state and a recipient of a New Hampshire Press Association Lifetime Achievement Award. To sign up for WMUR's weekly New Hampshire Primary Source and political email newsletter, which will be delivered to your inbox on Thursday at 6 a.m., click here.

U.S. Politicsnewsradiokkob.com

House GOP calls for Emergency Extraordinary Legislative Session

Santa Fe, NM (KKOB) –House Republican Whip Rod Montoya today formally requested that the Legislative Council Services draft a petition to convene the New Mexico Legislature in an Extraordinary Legislative Session as soon as possible in order to allocate some $1.75 billion dollars in federal COVID-19 relief. Governor Lujan Grisham vetoed more than $1.2 billion in federal relief funds that were approved by the Legislature earlier this year, asserting she has sole discretion in spending these federal COVID relief dollars. An extraordinary special session called for by the Legislature would allow the legislative branch an opportunity to either override the Governor’s vetoes or create a process where an agreement could be reached between the Legislature and the Governor as to how these federal dollars should be spent and then the Legislature would vote to approve such an agreement.
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

New voting system scrambles Alaska 2022 Senate race

Conservative activists in Alaska aren't pleased with GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski's moves to the middle. Whether that makes the political scion vulnerable in her 2022 reelection bid is an open question, according to a new poll. That's because starting next year, Alaska will move to a "top four" and "ranked-choice"...
PoliticsArgus Press

NH lawmakers approve $13.5 billion budget package

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Both the New Hampshire House and Senate on Thursday passed a $13.5 billion, two-year state budget along with companion legislation that includes both related and unrelated policy changes. When Democrats controlled both chambers two years ago, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the budget and forced the...
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: NH state budget is fiscally irresponsible

The New Hampshire state budget up for a vote this week and then onto Governor Sununu’s desk for approval is fiscally irresponsible. The budget promises to fully fund the new Education Freedom Accounts, but never specifies the amount of money allocated for that purpose. However, it does specify that the...
Harrisburg, PADerrick

GOP voting law bill clears state House amid veto threat

HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat. The lengthy and complex bill, crafted after a...
Congress & Courtskjzz.org

House Democrats Block Vote On GOP-Backed Budget

After weeks of behind the scenes negotiations, Republican legislative leaders were poised to adopt a new state budget and massive income tax cut on Tuesday, only to be stymied by Democrats on a procedural technicality. Republicans in the House were all prepared to vote for the budget Tuesday morning —...
Congress & CourtsWMUR.com

NH Primary Source: US Rep. Crenshaw lays out his vision for conservatives to broaden message, base

(This report is a preview of this week’s New Hampshire Primary Source column, which will be published in its entirety on WMUR.com on Thursday morning.) CRENSHAW: ‘FIGHTING MEANS PERSUADING.’ Second-term U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas on Wednesday urged more than 100 New Hampshire conservatives to bear in mind as they fight for their cause that the ultimate goal is to win over voters and expand the base.
Concord, NHValley News

NH budget includes paid family leave program

CONCORD — After years of vetoes and drafts, a paid family and medical leave program — a first for the Granite State — would become a reality if Gov. Chris Sununu signs the state budget into law. The policy provides 60% of wage replacements for up to six weeks of...
Peoria, AZArizona Capitol Times

House Dems torpedo GOP efforts to pass budget

Efforts to enact a new $12.8 billion budget and tax cuts sputtered Tuesday as House Democrats refused to come to the floor, leaving the Republican-controlled chamber short of a quorum. The maneuver came on the heels of Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, saying he had finally lined up all 31...
PoliticsUnion Leader

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can vote to end a governor’s declaration by a simple majority. The governor must also explain the reasons for the emergency. Legislative fiscal oversight is also required.
PoliticsUnion Leader

Budget trailer bill deal done, GOP sales job lies ahead

After long delays and a few tense moments, House and Senate Republican negotiators on Thursday reached agreement on a compromise budget trailer bill, finding common ground on voluntary paid family medical leave and power sharing in future states of emergency. Gov. Chris Sununu gave his blessing to the 300-page measure,...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Harris hails Texas Democrats who blocked GOP voting bill as 'courageous leaders'

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House Wednesday. She lauded them as “courageous leaders” following their late night walkout that derailed the Texas GOP's sweeping voting bill which included restricting voting hours and tightening vote-by-mail rules. “All citizens have the right to...