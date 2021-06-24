Cancel
Fed’s hawkish tilt pressures Mexico’s Banxico, but no hike seen

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.0% on Thursday, in the face of pressure to hike after Federal Reserve officials last week brought forward the first projected U.S. rate increases. The Fed on June 16 began...

