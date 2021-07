Since China began its clampdown on crypto mining activities in late May, there have been reports that miners are selling their rigs. Following China’s swift and sweeping crackdown, it would not come as a surprise to find mining rigs and other related items being listed on sites for secondhand items. However, it may come as a shock to many that power plants are now part of the items being sold as China continues to intensify its anti-crypto stance, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.