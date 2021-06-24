Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Chas McCormick: Goes deep in rout

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McCormick went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Orioles. McCormick didn't start the contest, but he was brought in to replace Yordan Alvarez with Houston ahead by 11 runs in the seventh. He padded the lead with a 395-foot solo shot in the eighth. McCormick's .231 average on the season isn't impressive, but he has nonetheless been productive with nine homers and 27 RBI across 134 plate appearances. Still, playing time will be an issue in the short term with the Houston outfield back to good health.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Houston's Chas McCormick starting in right field on Tuesday night

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McCormick will make his 37th outfield appearance after Kyle Tucker was given a breather against right-hander Kyle Gibson. numberFire's models project McCormick to 10.0 score FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MLBcrossroadstoday.com

Astros route Rangers as Altuve makes history

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) 1 of 6. Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve runs the bases after hitting a home run against...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros rout Orioles in rain-stalled affair, take sole possession of AL West lead

BALTIMORE — They dodged driving rain and a desperate attempt to acknowledge baseball’s sticky little problem, producing the best-pitched game of their season. The enigma of Houston’s starting rotation revealed himself anything but. A solution to the team’s season-long bullpen woes relieved him in a bid for history. Jake Odorizzi...
MLBfangraphs.com

A Conversation With Chas McCormick, Who Has Exceeded Expectations

Chas McCormick has already exceeded expectations. A 21st-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Division II Millersville University, the 26-year-old outfielder is getting semi-regular playing time with the Houston Astros, and he’s been sneaky good. His .226 batting average is nothing to write home about, but his 114 wRC+ and 0.5 WAR (as of Sunday night) are those of a rookie contributing to MLB’s highest-scoring team. That couldn’t have been predicted a few years ago — or even a few months ago. Coming into the current campaign, the West Chester, Pennsylvania native was No. 18 on our Astros Top Prospects list.
MLBBleacher Report

Astros' Carlos Correa, Wife Daniella Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa and his wife, Daniella Rodriguez, announced they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Showing off ultrasound results of their newest family member, the shortstop commented that baby Correa is on the way. The 26-year-old from Puerto Rico is no stranger...
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: surprises in first All-Star voting update

With MLB All-Star voting in full swing, the first batch of voting has been counted with the update being released. We have known that the Houston Astros have legitimate contenders for the Mid-Summer Classic, but it took an unorthodox turn. The Houston Astros have their starting nine in the top...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep against Cleveland

Seager went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over Cleveland. Seager entered this game mirred on a 3-for-31 slump, but he bounced back with his third three-game hit of the campaign. The third baseman also ended an eight-game streak without a multi-hit contest, but he's only hitting .214 on the year. The power output has been decent, though, as he already has 13 long balls on the season.
MLBmyradioworks.net

Astros rout Twins 14-3

Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series and drove in four runs, part of a 20-hit attack that helped the Houston Astros rout Minnesota 14-3 Sunday to take two of three from the Twins. Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings due to a reoccurrence of...
MLBTrentonian

Aaron Nola goes deep in shutout of Yankees to quell concerns

Shelled much of his previous six starts, Aaron Nola pitched so well Sunday that Phillies fans booed manager Joe Girardi for taking him out with two down in the eighth inning of a 7-0 win over the New York Yankees. Nola retired 22 of 26 Yankees. He scattered three base...
Clarinda, IAclarindaherald.com

David goes deep twice in A's rout of Sabetha

Ryan David homered twice and the Clarinda A’s used a six-run fifth inning to pull away in a 15-5 win over Sabetha Sunday, June 13, in a game that was called in the bottom of the seventh inning when the margin reached 10 runs. It’s the third consecutive game the...
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB roundup: Schwarber goes deep again for Nats in 3-2 win over Pirates

Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in their 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night in Washington. Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four games.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Goes deep Tuesday

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics. Ohtani's 429-foot solo shot to right field in the eighth inning brought the Angels to within two runs, though the team was ultimately unable to complete a comeback. The long ball was Ohtani's 18th this season, tying him for third-most leaguewide. He has complemented the homer total with a .267/.348/.606 slash line, 46 RBI and nine stolen bases.