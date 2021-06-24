Astros' Chas McCormick: Goes deep in rout
McCormick went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Orioles. McCormick didn't start the contest, but he was brought in to replace Yordan Alvarez with Houston ahead by 11 runs in the seventh. He padded the lead with a 395-foot solo shot in the eighth. McCormick's .231 average on the season isn't impressive, but he has nonetheless been productive with nine homers and 27 RBI across 134 plate appearances. Still, playing time will be an issue in the short term with the Houston outfield back to good health.www.cbssports.com