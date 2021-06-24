Cancel
MLB

Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Hit hard by Houston

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Eshelman (0-1) suffered the loss against the Astros on Wednesday, pitching four innings and allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one. Eshelman looked good in his first start of the season June 18, allowing only one run over 4.2 frames against Toronto. He couldn't replicate the performance Wednesday, as he surrendered three runs in the first inning and left after the fourth with a 6-0 deficit. The right-hander was unable to miss many bats in the start, registering only one strikeout and inducing only three swinging strikes. Given the injuries currently hampering the Orioles' rotation, Eshelman could get another start despite Wednesday's collapse. If he does, things won't get any easier -- he's tentatively scheduled to face the Astros again (this time in Houston) early next week.

www.cbssports.com
