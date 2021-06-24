Astros' Abraham Toro: Enjoys big day at plate

Fernando Tatis Jr. isn’t competing in this year’s Home Run Derby, but he’s on his way to hitting at least a round’s worth of dingers in games between now and then. Tatis went deep his first three trips to the plate Friday for the Padres against the Diamondbacks. And he did it in the first four innings, which meant he had loads of time to tie or break the MLB record for homers in a game. The mark is four and the feat has been accomplished 18 times, most recently by J.D. Martinez in 2017.