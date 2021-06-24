Astros' Abraham Toro: Enjoys big day at plate
Toro went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in a 13-0 victory versus Baltimore on Wednesday. When Toro came up to the plate in the seventh inning, Houston was already ahead by eight runs. He padded that lead with a 417-foot three-run homer, then capped the scoring on the night with an RBI single in the eighth. Toro has hit safely in all but one game since being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on June 17, going 10-for-24 with two homers and nine RBI over that span.www.cbssports.com