Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Abraham Toro: Enjoys big day at plate

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Toro went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in a 13-0 victory versus Baltimore on Wednesday. When Toro came up to the plate in the seventh inning, Houston was already ahead by eight runs. He padded that lead with a 417-foot three-run homer, then capped the scoring on the night with an RBI single in the eighth. Toro has hit safely in all but one game since being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on June 17, going 10-for-24 with two homers and nine RBI over that span.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Sugar#Triple A Sugar Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBexpressnews.com

Abraham Toro back with Astros as Kyle Tucker hits injured list

Abraham Toro was grabbing some food at The Galleria on Wednesday afternoon when he received a call from Sugar Land Skeeters manager Mickey Storey with good news. “It’s always unexpected, but it’s always a good thing to come here to the big leagues,” Toro said before the Astros hosted the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.
MLBwtaw.com

Altuve, Toro lead Astros past White Sox

Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games and the Houston Astros blew past the Chicago White Sox yesterday, 10-2 in Houston. Abraham Toro, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land earlier in the day, finished 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for the Astros. Houston,...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Abraham Toro could boost trade stock for July

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 17: Abraham Toro #13 of the Houston Astros warms up before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abraham Toro could become prime trade bait for the Houston Astros. The Houston Astros...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Altuve slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers on Baker B-day

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker capped his 72nd birthday in grand fashion, thanks to a slam by Jose Altuve in the 10th inning on Tuesday night. “That was a wonderful birthday present," Baker said. Altuve belted a grand slam and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's...
MLBFOX Sports

FOX MLB Analyst David “Big Papi” Ortiz Steps to the Plate for FOX Bet Super 6

Free-To-Play App Welcomes 10-time MLB All-Star and 3-time World Series Champion. New York – Boston Red Sox legend and current FOX MLB analyst David “Big Papi” Ortiz will join the FOX Bet team for the remainder of the 2021 season, offering his unique, playful and spot-on insight for the highly anticipated MLB All-Star game, and postseason this fall.
MLBnumberfire.com

Martin Maldonado behind the plate for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will handle catching responsibilities after Garrett Stubbs was sent to the bench on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Gibson, our models project Maldonado to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBorlandoecho.com

White-hot White Sox prepped for big series vs. Astros

The Chicago White Sox set the table for an anticipated series against the Houston Astros by doing what they've done a lot lately: They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. The White Sox earned an 8-7 victory in 10 innings for their sixth win in seven games, their...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Yordan Alvarez's big night at the plate

Someone spoke up in the dugout during the fifth inning, when history again seemed within reach for Carlos Rodón. He threw a no-hitter during his second start of a spectacular 2021 season. His stuff is among the best of any American League starter. His slider borders on unhittable. His fastball can reach 99 mph.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Perfect day at plate

Flores went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over Philadelphia. Flores clocked a solo shot in the first inning before collecting three singles and scoring two more runs. The veteran infielder is riding a nine-game hitting streak and hasn't struck out in his last 10 games. He improved his slash line to .263/.337/.425 with five homers and 23 runs scored through 181 plate appearances.
MLBallfans.co

Astros insider: Locked in at the plate

The Astros do not give at-bats away. They exhaust opponents and force them to throw the baseball over home plate. They strike out in just 18.7 percent of their at-bats. No other major league lineup has a strikeout rate lower than 21.9 percent. Their whiff rate is six percentage points lower than league average and — unsurprisingly — the lowest in the sport.
MLBhoustonnewmedia.org

Toro did what?

The Houston Astros entrance to the 2021 World Series. Dread it. Run from it. Destiny comes all the same. →. You must log in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
MLBMLB

The Big 'Orange Wagon': Astros' streak at 11

DETROIT -- When he was playing for the Braves and the Dodgers in the mid-1970s, Dusty Baker got well acquainted with the Cincinnati Reds -- the star-studded team that won back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and '76 and earned the moniker the Big Red Machine. No one is ready...
Waynesboro, VADaily News-Record

Turks' Sweeney Enjoys Playing Every Day Again

WAYNESBORO – He’s acclimating himself to playing every day again. That’s what this summer is all about for Harrisonburg Turks' first baseman Jordan Sweeney. “I missed about half this past [college] season with an injury,” Sweeney, who plays in the Big Ten at Rutgers, said as he stood near the dugout waiting for batting practice to begin at Kate Collins Field on Tuesday prior to the Turks’ Valley Baseball League contest against Waynesboro.
MLBworldnewsinfo4u.com

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. goes on home run tear after bowing out of Home Run Derby

Fernando Tatis Jr. isn’t competing in this year’s Home Run Derby, but he’s on his way to hitting at least a round’s worth of dingers in games between now and then. Tatis went deep his first three trips to the plate Friday for the Padres against the Diamondbacks. And he did it in the first four innings, which meant he had loads of time to tie or break the MLB record for homers in a game. The mark is four and the feat has been accomplished 18 times, most recently by J.D. Martinez in 2017.
MLBarcamax.com

Luis Arraez has big day at the plate as Twins topple Cleveland, 8-7

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a baseball truism rooted in common sense. Never make the third out of an inning at third base, the tradition goes, because you're just as likely to score from second base on a two-out hit. So it was perfectly reasonable and understandable that Luis Arraez, having just...
MLBlamarledger.com

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story participating in 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field

If the baseball world doesn’t know Trevor Story’s power, they’ll find out July 12. The Rockies’ shortstop announced Monday that he’s participating in this year’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story will be Colorado’s 12th derby participant and first since outfielder Charlie Blackmon four years ago. “I’ve always wanted...