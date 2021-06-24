Cancel
Royals' Danny Duffy: Goes two innings in return

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuffy pitched two scoreless and hitless innings against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing three walks and striking out four. He did not factor in the decision. The left-hander's return after missing over a month with a left forearm flexor strain was a mixed bag. On the plus side, the Yankees didn't get a hit off him, and Duffy notched four of his six outs via strikeout. However, the veteran hurler threw only half of his 42 pitches for strikes, tied a season high with three walks, and managed to get through only two frames. He appeared to come out of the outing without suffering any setbacks, so he'll look to go deeper into the game in his next start, which is tentatively slated to take place at Boston early next week.

Danny Duffy
