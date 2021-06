MARSHALL — Services for Kim Cromwell, 60, of Marshall are 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Following a reception, burial will be in the Tracy City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, also at the church. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Guest book and tribute wall are available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.