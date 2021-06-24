Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Max Politics Podcast: The Power of The New York Times Endorsement

By Gotham Gazette
Gotham Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23, 2021 - Max Politics Podcast: The Power of New York Times Endorsements. Mara Gay of the New York Times editorial board joined the show to react to the initial batch of vote tallies in the 2021 New York City primary elections and the role the editorial board played in its apparently powerful endorsements of Kathryn Garcia for Mayor, Brad Lander for Comptroller, and Alvin Bragg for Manhattan District Attorney.

www.gothamgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Max Politics Podcast#Max Murphy#Wbai#Wbai Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...