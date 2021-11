Thomas Harding of MLB.com was the first to report on Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will be parting ways with coaches Jeff Salazar and Tim Doherty. That comes on the heels of Monday’s news on Steve Foster stepping down as pitching coach. However, Harding reports that Foster will stay in the Rockies organization as he will be in a role that’s “similar” to the role that Mark Wiley had until his retirement last week. Wiley was the Director of Pitching Operations for the Rockies. That position oversees all of the pitching in the organization, including the majors and minors.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO