The Dong Report – 6/23/21

A remarkably prescient episode of Bob’s Burgers, from over a decade ago, predicted the latest MLB pitching scandal with uncanny accuracy. The first season finale of the animated TV series Bob’s Burgers finds the Belcher family — made up of restaurateur parents Bob and Linda, and children Tina, Gene, and Louise — attend a minor league baseball game. The episode, released in 2011, sees a goateed Torpedo Jones come in to pitch for the Wonder Wharf Wonderdogs after the seventh-inning stretch. Bob is in awe of his childhood hero and recounts that he attended Torpedo’s most famous game, where he pitched something called the “split-finger skadoosh”. With that one pitch, the pennant was clinched. The skadoosh seems to be a knuckleball — Bob explains that its volatility is the reason Jones had a short stint in the majors.