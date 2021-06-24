Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Dong Report – 6/23/21

985thesportshub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJones and Arcand give you all the homers hit in the MLB on Wednesday night!. Play Latest (13 hours ago) Join Scott Zolak and Marc “Beetle” Bertrand along with Hardy weekdays from 10am until 2pm on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Play Latest (9 hours ago) 3767 episodes. Felger & Mazz...

985thesportshub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Massarotti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dong#Big Jim#Role Play#The Dong Report#Toucher Rich#Felger Mazz#Barstool Sports#Bpod Studios#Gasper Murray Podcast#The Boston Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingchatsports.com

MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 6/23/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
MLBFanSided

Did Bob’s Burgers predict the latest MLB pitching scandal?

A remarkably prescient episode of Bob’s Burgers, from over a decade ago, predicted the latest MLB pitching scandal with uncanny accuracy. The first season finale of the animated TV series Bob’s Burgers finds the Belcher family — made up of restaurateur parents Bob and Linda, and children Tina, Gene, and Louise — attend a minor league baseball game. The episode, released in 2011, sees a goateed Torpedo Jones come in to pitch for the Wonder Wharf Wonderdogs after the seventh-inning stretch. Bob is in awe of his childhood hero and recounts that he attended Torpedo’s most famous game, where he pitched something called the “split-finger skadoosh”. With that one pitch, the pennant was clinched. The skadoosh seems to be a knuckleball — Bob explains that its volatility is the reason Jones had a short stint in the majors.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Makes Worst Call Of The Season

Veteran Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez made arguably the worst strike three call of the 2021 season on Monday evening. San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey got rung up by Hernandez on a strike three looking call following an outside breaking ball from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Saturday Performance

FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck was trending on social media on Saturday night. The prominent announcer typically goes viral on fall Sundays thanks to the craziness of football fans. Buck is obviously a very good announcer, but due to the nature of his position – and the publicity that comes with it – he often faces criticism from various NFL fan bases that believe he’s biased against their respective teams.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/23/21

Yesterday wasn’t quite how the Yankees wanted to start off this series. They wasted a prime Gerrit Cole start, as the bullpen had a rare full-blown implosion and the offense couldn’t catch up completely. It was a narrow loss, but it sets them back all the same as the Red Sox won again last night — though at least they took down the Rays in doing so. The Bombers will have their shot at closing the gap later this week, but widening it before then isn’t a great way to set up for success there.
MLBPosted by
12up

Giancarlo Stanton's latest quote won't please Yankees fans

What in the actual heck is going on with the New York Yankees? After the team went on quite the hot streak, they've lost six of their last 10 games and are now way back in the AL East title hunt. After the loss to the Los Angeles Angels on...
Sports975thefanatic.com

Sound Off 6-23-21

The Best of the Best of Sound Off for Wednesday June 23. Jayson Stark Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 6-23-21 Josh Shapiro Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 6-22-2021. Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!
NFLPosted by
NESN

These Tom Brady Comments ‘Shocked’ Hall Of Fame QB Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman was surprised to see Tom Brady speak out so strongly about one of the NFL’s most polarizing issues. Brady, in a players-only NFLPA conference call back in May, reportedly implored his colleagues to not attend their respective team’s voluntary OTAs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, per reports, noted the NFL is the only professional sports league that requests so much from its athletes physically in the offseason.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/23/21

Wednesday is another loaded slate of MLB games and that means there is plenty of options with MLB parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make your day a winning one. Los Angeles Dodgers -107 / Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona DIamondbacks under 8 -110 / San Francisco...
NFL247Sports

Look: JJ Watt reacts to viral doppelganger

JJ Watt is one of a kind throughout the NFL. Well, he has two NFL brothers in TJ and Derek but he’s still one of a kind. However, there are lookalikes out there, as in, someone who looks like Watt. Doesn’t everyone have a lookalike out there? Watt found his on social media.
NFLchatsports.com

CBS Sports’ Offers Lukewarm Power Ranking for Mike Zimmer

That’s where CBS Sports‘ Cody Benjamin ranked Minnesota Vikings head coach via power rankings heading into the 2021 season. The cream of the crop per Benjamin [in order] is Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs), Bill Belichick (New England Patriots), and John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens). New coaches like David Culley (Houston Texans), Dan Campbell (Detroit Lions), and Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals) rounded out the bottom of the list, chiefly due to lack of experience.
MLBregionsports.com

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 6/28

1939 – The Yankees hit a combined 13 home runs in a double header sweep of the A’s, with scores of 23-2 and 10-0. 1958 – American swimmer Nancy Ramey sets a world record in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 1:09.6. 1971 – With an 8-0 ruling,...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Which Team Did Tom Brady Bash? Ex-NFL Coach Offers Theory

The identity of the team Tom Brady ripped during a recent appearance on HBO’s “The Shop” remains a mystery, but there have been no shortage of theories as to who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was referring to with his pointed comments about last year’s trip to NFL free agency.
NFLallfans.co

Andy Reid named NFL’s top head coach

On Monday, CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin ranked the NFL’s 32 head coaches. Normally, we’d only quote the portion of a ranking article that pertains to the Kansas City Chiefs… but this time, it’s impossible to resist including another section. 2. Bill Belichick (New England Patriots) Season: 22nd with Patriots,...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.
NFLNBC Philadelphia

Philly's John Facenda to Get Top Broadcasting Honor at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Philly's John Facenda receiving top broadcasting honor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. "The Voice of God" is headed for Canton. Philly native John Facenda, whose booming baritone became synonymous with NFL Films, is the 2021 recipient of the Pete Rozelle Award, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.
NBAsportstalkflorida.com

Baltimore Arena Could Be Renovated But Neither The NBA Or NHL Is Going There

The old building does well on the concert circuit. It appears that the 59-year-old Baltimore Civic Center aka Baltimore Arena is going to get a facelift. The city of Baltimore, which owns the building, is in exclusive negotiations with the Oak View Group and Kevin Durant’s Thirty-Five Ventures to redo the building that once was home to the National Basketball Association’s Baltimore Bullets now the Washington Wizards. Even with a rebuilt arena, Baltimore is not in the running for either an NBA team or a National Hockey League franchise. Bullets’ owner Abe Pollin took his NBA franchise to Landover, Maryland just east of Washington DC following the 1973 season. Pollin had purchased the Chicago Zephyrs for a reported $1.1 million in 1963, which was a record amount of money at that time to buy an NBA team and the Baltimore Civic Center was the state-of-the-art arena Pollin chose to use as he moved the team to Baltimore.
NBAnewyorkjets.com

The New YorkHER Podcast: Ep. 21 with NBA TV & TNT's Kristen Ledlow

Host Olivia Landis welcomes NBA TV and TNT host and sideline reporter Kristen Ledlow to the New YorkHER podcast to discuss her career in broadcasting. Ledlow talks with Landis about her podcast with Candace Parker, current roles on NBA TV's "Game Time" and TNT's "Inside the NBA". Ledlow discusses how her experience has grown from hosting "Inside Stuff" with Grant Hill beginning in 2013 into a variety of avenues during eight-year career with Turner Sports. Ledlow also talks about how she got into sports and offers some advice for listeners.
NFLdailymagazine.news

'GMFB' deciphers which QB Tom Brady was referring to on 'The Shop'

The "Good Morning Football" crew tries to guess which quarterback Tom Brady was referring to in his interview on "The Shop." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Is the success of the Giants in '21 all on Daniel Jones?. Sports/Football. 2021-06-29...