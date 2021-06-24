Indonesia jails cleric for four years over spread of false COVID-19 information

Video above: “What do you tell parents who are hesitant to vaccinate their children?” Health professionals are still vaccinated due to the increasing number of dangerous COVID-19 variants. I’m urging people who are hesitant about it. However, US surgeons have warned that major disabilities are in the way of them. False Information “There is so much false information about vaccines through so many channels, much of which is disseminated on social media,” said Dr. Bibek Mercy. CNN. “It causes a lot of horror among people.” “Two-thirds of unvaccinated people believe or think the myth about COVID-19 may be true.” He added. Anthony Fauci estimates that 70-85% of Americans need to immunize the virus by vaccination or infection to control the spread of the community. However, after the initial surge, vaccination rates have declined, with only 53.7% of the population receiving at least one vaccination. In addition, more than 1 in 10 people who received a single dose of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine missed a second dose. According to data shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with CNN, this statistic is particularly relevant to professionals. This is because studies have shown that the vaccine is much more effective against delta mutants after the two-dose series is complete. Delta mutants are more contagious than other strains and are thought to cause more serious illness. Mercy said he was worried about those who were not vaccinated as the mutant spread. In Los Angeles County, the impact is already clear. Almost all cases, hospitalizations and deaths of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County occur among unvaccinated people, county health officials said Thursday. Of the approximately 437,000 positive coronavirus cases reported in LA County since December 2020, 99.6% were among unvaccinated individuals at a press conference by Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. Health officials said at a press conference. “Still, especially if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you need to be careful to keep your distance from people outside your home hidden.” Missouri hospitals are growing thin. Missouri is COVID. The state with the highest proportion of delta variants-19 infectious diseases, according to the CDC. Hospitals in the state are experiencing the stress of managing COVID-19 patients in addition to normal intake, a hospital leader told CNN Thursday. “Since June 1, the census of inpatients has seen a very rapid expansion, 26-90 in about three weeks,” said Frederick, chief administrator of Mercy Hospital Springfield in Springfield, Missouri. It took 6-7 weeks to quickly escalate it back to last year when the peak began. Today, to reach 97, to reach the level achieved in less than a month 2 It took nearly a month, “Frederick said, a typical inpatient return exacerbated the problem. Traditional business bag that was not the first surge last year. Bed demand is high for both Covid and non-Covid patients. “There is also great pressure on the workforce available,” Frederick said. “Staff are quickly returning to that combination and I don’t think they have fully recovered from last year.” Smell and taste come back, research shows a little good news, researchers should regain them on Thursday, a year later if they didn’t regain their sense of taste and smell when they cleared the COVID-19 infection. I reported that there is. Patients with COVID-19, if not most, say their sense of smell is affected. This is a condition called dysosmia or hyposmia. Because the senses of smell and taste are so closely related, many people find that a disturbed sense of smell also affects their ability to taste food. Continuing experiments with about 100 people who lost their sense of smell in early 2020 showed that it would take several months for their sense of smell to return, which is true. Some patients did not recognize or evaluate it, but an international research team reported that the American Medical Association’s JAMA network opened in Jana. “In eight months, an objective sensory assessment confirmed a complete recovery in 49 (96.1%) of 51 patients,” they wrote. The two continued to have an abnormal sense of smell a year later. One did not smell much, but the other had an unusual sense of smell. A 6-month follow-up found only 85.9% of patients who recovered, “they wrote.