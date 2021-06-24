Cancel
Nashville, TN

Dogs get life-saving care after being rescued from a Jackson home

By Danielle Jackson
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dozens of dogs are currently under the care of a rescue group after they were taken from a Jackson Tennessee property in connection to an animal cruelty case. Many of the dogs showing signs of chronic neglect, starvation, and dehydration.

Authorities say the owner of the dogs had a history of animal abuse and neglect. During an investigation on the property, authorities found 44 dogs living in inhuman conditions. Sadly, 3 dogs were found dead. 74-year-old Anna Ray was arrested at the scene.

"Of course the dogs are traumatized, and wondering what's happened to them," said Animal Rescue Crops volunteer Keely Herring. "They've only known this small unbreathable area in their own filth. They haven't known anything else."

PIO for Animal Rescue Corps Michael Cunningham said "The feces built up inside of that house was extremely deep...like this deep inside the house. The dogs had eaten into the walls eaten through the sheetrock They'd eaten all the furniture. There was no water there was no electricity."

The Animal Rescue Corps helped the Jackson Police Department and Jackson Animal Care and Control on Tuesday rescue 44 animals from neglectful conditions.

Due to the severe condition the dogs were discovered in, Animal Rescue Corps says it's going to take time and rehabilitation before they are placed with adoption agencies.

"Where they are socially is going to depend on how they react to us handling them," Cunningham said. "Right now we're doing the beginning of the behavior assessment and the vetting."

Rescue Animal Corps says it is important for people to speak up when they suspect animal abuse.

