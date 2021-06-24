Alternate Reality Adventure Isklander Gets A Release Date

Kagura Games announced that the Baron Sengia-developed doujin RPG, Evening Starter, will launch on PC-via Steam and Kagura Store on June 18, 2021. Evening Starter introduces players to Ren Nosogi, a freelance “Sweeper.” In this world, a Sweeper is someone who specializes in dealing with supernatural happens. One day, Ren gets wrapped up in an investigation looking into a series of disappearances, and she ends up in massive debt. To pay off her debt, she’ll need to take on a request to investigate and take down an evil cult. This is one of the most dangerous jobs she’s ever done, but it pays well, and she doesn’t really have a choice.