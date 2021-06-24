Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Latest updated blog – Hot and humid once again for Thursday – Nick

koamnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood early Thursday morning, everyone. On a day where the expectation was to keep warm with a bump in the humidity, leave it to Mother Nature to bring the summer heat and humidity back in a little earlier than expected. After enjoying a nice Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s with lower humidity, we had highs push back into the upper 80s and near 90° for Wednesday afternoon. Couple that with dew points back near 70° throughout the day, we had the temperatures feel like they were in the middle 90s this afternoon.

www.koamnewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane hunters head to South Carolina on storm recon mission

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters aircraft flew on a reconnaissance mission Monday to investigate the brewing tropical storm along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines. The Hunters were scrutinizing the weather system to give forecasters more data, noting in a tweet: "We have a crew on their way...