Latest updated blog – Hot and humid once again for Thursday – Nick

Good early Thursday morning, everyone. On a day where the expectation was to keep warm with a bump in the humidity, leave it to Mother Nature to bring the summer heat and humidity back in a little earlier than expected. After enjoying a nice Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s with lower humidity, we had highs push back into the upper 80s and near 90° for Wednesday afternoon. Couple that with dew points back near 70° throughout the day, we had the temperatures feel like they were in the middle 90s this afternoon.