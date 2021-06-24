Applause Kids! is back, virtual show in the works

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is accepting youth audition tapes through June 28 for the upcoming virtual youth music theater program “Applause Kids!” performance of “Broadway Here We Come!". Courtesy photo

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s youth performing arts program, Applause Kids!, is back and audition videos are currently being accepted for a virtual show.

According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, this virtual musical theater program is for any young actor, new or experienced, from the ages of seven through 14 and allows participants to rehearse from their own homes. The program is offended at no cost by the organization.

“Actors will individually meet weekly via digital rehearsals with their director, Alexandria Mazerolle, to practice scenes, acting techniques and songs,” it was stated in the release.

The upcoming show, “Broadway Here We Come!,” will be a fully virtual musical revue that will feature songs from Hamilton, Wicked, Music Man, Lion King, and other well-known shows.

“This will be a ‘hybrid’ show that you will find to be simple, flexible, and easily customizable for your performance needs and interests,” it was stated in the release.

Young performers interested in non-singing roles should submit a short one to two minute video introducing themselves in addition to talking about something that they like to do or something positive that has happened to them during the last several months.

For singing roles, autionees are asked to introduce themselves and share a hobby or tell a story about a special pet or person in your life in addition to singing a rendition of “Happy Birthday” or another song of their choice.

The deadline to submit an audition video is June 28. All submissions should be emailed as an attachment to alexm@yubasutterarts.org.

The finished production will be released online via the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel for the community’s enjoyment, with digital watch parties scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 20 at 6 p.m. and on Sunday, August 22 at 2p.m.

For more information, call 742-2782 or email alexm@yubasutterarts.org.