AL’s fourth quarter EBITDA increased 110% quarter on quarter, or 18% above JEFe. The second wave of Covid impacted demand for trucks and delayed the bull cycle; However, the economy is recovering well and June’s electronic invoices are up 2% from 2019. We have reduced FY22e EPS by 57% but are maintaining the FY23 estimates overall. We maintain Buy, but also our view that investors should moderate return expectations after rallying around 3x since April 2020, as the stock is already at 4.4x FY23e PB against the last peak of 5.8x then that AL’s market share is declining.