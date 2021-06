It was delightful to be in Reading’s City Park Sunday to celebrate Earth Day with our community. To be sure, in order to slow down climate change and save our Earth, we need all the groups and efforts we saw there. We need solar panels, city recycling, better agriculture, fair legislative districts and no more plastic water bottles. We need Sunrise, Berks Stands Up and the League of Women Voters. And we need fun and the arts and music and the fabulous fashion show from One Love. We need to do it all, from individuals to local groups to the whole nation.