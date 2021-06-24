Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blackstone makes higher buyout proposal for UK’s St. Modwen Properties

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has made a sweetened buyout offer for St. Modwen Properties at 560 pence per share in cash, the companies said on Thursday, adding that the London-listed company was backing this final offer. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

mymixfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Modwen Properties#Uk#Reuters#Blackstone Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial Reports101 WIXX

UK baker Greggs expects sales recovery to lift annual profit

(Reuters) – British bakery and fast-food chain Greggs said on Monday sales recovery was stronger than anticipated, adding that a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic could boost its annual profit. Its shares rose 3% to 2,632 pence in early trading after the company said like-for-like sales in shops managed...
Businesswsau.com

Mitie wins expanded contract for UK COVID-19 testing centres

(Reuters) – British outsourcer Mitie Group said on Monday it has won an expanded contract worth up to 365 million pounds ($507.86 million) to manage certain COVID-19 testing sites and mobile testing units (MTU) across England, Scotland and Wales. The one-year contract will include more than 175 regional and local...
Business104.1 WIKY

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne hikes IPO price range, to raise over $1 billion

(Reuters) – Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc, backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point, has boosted the price range for its IPO and is now looking to raise about $1.02 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday. Backed by venture capital firms including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and...
Medical & Biotechnutraingredients-usa.com

Private Equity group Siparex takes minority stake in Pharmactive

The French PE group will help ramp up the biotech firm’s plans for rapid growth and expansion. Siparex’s minority stake in Pharmactive is moving Pharmactive one step closer to accelerating its development plans through external growth and expand its portfolio of natural ingredients and international commercial presence. Stéphane Agaësse, senior...
SoftwarePosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thoma Bravo to take QAD Inc private for $2 bln

(Adds deal details, background) June 28 (Reuters) - QAD Inc said on Monday private equity firm Thoma Bravo will buy the enterprise software maker for about $2 billion. As part of the deal, QAD shareholders will get $87.50 per share in cash, a premium of about 20% to the company’s last close.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Landal GreenParks adds three properties to UK offering

Back-to-nature holiday brand Landal GreenParks has expanded its growing UK portfolio with the addition of a three new holiday resorts. The company continues to be one of the fastest growing lodge holiday brands in the UK and capitalise on the surge in demand for staycation holidays. Welcomed into the group...
Businessbeet.tv

Blackstone’s Investment in Simpli.fi Marks Latest Stage of Private Equity Funding

FORT WORTH, Texas – Blackstone Group today announced an investment in Simpli.fi that values the ad-tech firm at $1.5 billion, marking the latest stage in its growth since its founding in 2010. For Frost Prioleau, chief executive of Simpli.fi, the Blackstone investment follows a series of partnerships with investors that have provided strategic know-how in addition to funding.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Qad Inc. to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in all-cash deal valued at $2 billion

Qad Inc. , a provider of cloud-based software for the supply chain, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo, in an all-cash deal with an equity value of $2 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Thoma Bravo will pay $87.50 per Qad share of Class A or Class B common stock. The stock closed Friday at $72.90 and was halted premarket for the news. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Once the deal closes, Qad will become a private company led by current CEO Anton Chilton and will maintain its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California. "Global manufacturers are facing ever-increasing challenges, and we are pleased that our customers around the world can continue to rely on QAD's next generation solutions to keep pace with emerging business disruptors," Qad Founder Pamela Lopker said in a statement. Lopker will continue to retain a significant ownership stake in the company once the deal closes and will continue to service on the board.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Ventas to buy New Senior Investment in $2.3 bln deal

(Adds transaction details) June 28 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc said on Monday it would buy New Senior Investment Group in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.3 billion to help the healthcare-focused real estate investment trust expand into the senior housing market. New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of...
Businessfroggyweb.com

Thoma Bravo-backed Instructure files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Instructure Holdings Inc, an education platform backed by private equity giant Thoma Bravo, on Monday filed for an initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Blackstone invests in Fort Worth’s Simpli.fi

A Fort Worth-based programmatic advertising and agency management software company has received an investment from a major private equity firm. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on June 28 announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant equity investment in Simpli.fi. Blackstone will join existing investor GTCR, a leading private equity firm, as majority shareholders in the company. The investment, which would be made through Blackstone’s flagship private equity vehicle, values the company at approximately $1.5 billion.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

UK investors score another win over buyout barons

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - British shareholders are 2-0 up against private equity suitors this week. On Friday London-listed UDG Healthcare (UDG.L) said buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice may sweeten its offer for the pharmaceutical services company to 10.80 pounds per share, valuing it at 2.7 billion pounds. UDG’s board recommended a bid worth 10.23 pounds per share in May, but shareholder Allianz Global Investors argued it was too cheap. On Thursday Blackstone (BX.N) bumped up its offer for British housebuilder St Modwen Properties (SMP.L) to 560 pence per share, from 542 pence read more .
Businessirmagazine.com

Week in investor relations: Buyout firms target the UK, Engine No 1 raises $100 mn for ETF and Toshiba shareholders vote out chairman

– UK companies are receiving more buyout offers than at any time in the last 20 years, sparking complaints from some fund managers that, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are not being adequately valued, reported the Financial Times (paywall). Last weekend, British supermarket Morrison’s rejected a £5.5 bn ($7.7 bn) offer from private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Buyout firms have put 13 UK companies ‘into play’ so far this year, the largest number since 1999.
BusinessBusiness Insider

St. Modwen Agrees To Revised 560p/share Cash Offer From Blackstone Funds

(RTTNews) - UK-based real estate developer St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) Thursday said it has reached an agreement on the terms of an increased and final recommended cash offer by Blackstone-owned Brighton Bidco Limited. Under the terms of the increased offer, each Scheme Shareholder will be entitled to receive 560...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-St. Modwen Properties plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Real Estatekfgo.com

Aegon shuts $700 million UK property funds

LONDON (Reuters) – Aegon Asset Management has closed its UK Property Income and Property Income feeder funds after failing to raise sufficient cash to meet redemption requests, it said on Wednesday, following a similar move last month by Aviva. The Aegon funds were suspended in March 2020, in line with...