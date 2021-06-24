Blackstone makes higher buyout proposal for UK’s St. Modwen Properties

Qad Inc. , a provider of cloud-based software for the supply chain, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo, in an all-cash deal with an equity value of $2 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Thoma Bravo will pay $87.50 per Qad share of Class A or Class B common stock. The stock closed Friday at $72.90 and was halted premarket for the news. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Once the deal closes, Qad will become a private company led by current CEO Anton Chilton and will maintain its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California. "Global manufacturers are facing ever-increasing challenges, and we are pleased that our customers around the world can continue to rely on QAD's next generation solutions to keep pace with emerging business disruptors," Qad Founder Pamela Lopker said in a statement. Lopker will continue to retain a significant ownership stake in the company once the deal closes and will continue to service on the board.