Sony Xperia 1 III pre-orders will start next week

By Prakhar Khanna
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April, Sony launched its latest flagship – the Xperia 1 III (pronounced Xperia 1 Mark 3). However, it didn’t reveal the price or the launch date at the time of the announcement. There was no available information either. Now, the company has revealed the pricing and availability details. The Sony Xperia 1 III is coming to the US on July 1, and it will cost you USD 1,299.99. The price is pretty much the same worldwide, including Russia and China.

pocketnow.com
