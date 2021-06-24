“Akka Serverless is really the first of its kind”

Often while developing Natural Language Processing models, we find it difficult to find relevant data. And more than that, finding data in a large amount. Previously, while developing our Intent Classifier, we used the CLINC150 Dataset that had 100 samples for 150 different classes. But, what if we needed even more samples? One more similar scenario was when I was working on a contextual assistant with Rasa. While creating the training data from scratch, I’d have to imagine different samples for each intent or ask my friends for some help. Each class might need a healthy amount of samples depending upon the domain.