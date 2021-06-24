“Akka Serverless is really the first of its kind”

Lightbend announces the debut of Akka Serverless, a one-of-a-kind Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that marks a new standard for cloud-native application development. FREMONT, CA: Lightbend, the organization delivering cloud-native microservice frameworks to some of the world's prominent brands, has announced the debut of Akka Serverless, a one-of-a-kind Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that marks a new standard for cloud-native application development. Akka Serverless is focused on a revolutionary new architecture that removes the historical constraints that blocked the development of general-purpose, business-critical applications utilizing the serverless model, allows the development of cloud-native apps using any programming language, and eliminates the need for databases in the deployment of business-critical applications.