Art can transform not just the look, but also the vibe of a place. Most of us pepper our flats and rooms with paintings, photographs and cute knick-knacks from our favourite artists to make it feel more like home and add personality into a space. The same goes for spaces like cafes and hotels around town. Many hotels in Singapore double up as galleries, decking halls and grand lobbies with art by both local and world-renowned artists. Want to know which ones have some of the best art collections? Read on to find out.