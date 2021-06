Opening arguments in the State v. Trenton Esch began at 9 a.m. this morning (June 16, 2021) in Custer County District Court with the first witness taking the stand at 9:40. In his 14-minute opening statement, Zachary Blackman, prosecutor for the state, told the jury the case is about a “lifelong hatred that led Trenton Esch to kill his stepmother.” Blackburn said they would see a video of Trenton Esch entering Crystal Esch’s home and exiting only seconds later “holding a long barrel pistol.” He asked the jurors to use common sense as they would look at facts and conclude that the murder was deliberate, intentional and premeditated.”