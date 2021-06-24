Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bookman: Trump quits court battle but recklessly urges followers to fight

By Jay Bookman
Posted by 
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 4 days ago

This week, Donald Trump was finally forced to admit the truth: He lost Georgia fair and square, the multiple lawsuits that he and the Georgia GOP filed to try to throw out the state’s 5 million presidential votes had been based on lies and fantasies, and the entire argument they tried to make had zero basis in reality.

That important admission was forced upon Trump after DeKalb and Cobb counties demanded that he pay the legal costs they had incurred in defending those nonsense suits. Trump could have resisted. He could have demanded his day in court, insisting to a judge that he and his lawyers had been acting in good faith. He could have done what he keeps pushing his supporters to do, which is to keep on fighting and fighting.

But Trump did not. Instead he quit. He gave up. Rather than defend the suits, he and his camp quietly agreed to pay $15,554 to the Cobb County Elections Board to cover its costs, and another $6,000 to DeKalb County. His attorney, Randy Evans, told the media that the money to repay the taxpayers of Cobb and DeKalb had not come from Trump personally, but even if that’s true it doesn’t matter.

If the money didn’t come from Trump, the decision did. In agreeing to repay the two counties, he in effect agreed that if he fought it in court, if he and his lawyers tried to argue that the suits were not frivolous and did indeed have a basis in fact and law, he would have lost and lost badly. So he tucked his tail between his legs and slinked away.

Frankly, it was a smart move. Otherwise, Trump’s attorneys would have been forced to go before a judge to explain how it wasn’t frivolous to tell the courts that more than 10,000 dead people had voted in Georgia, even though he and his attorneys couldn’t actually name any of those 10,000. He and his lawyers would have been asked the basis of their claim in a court filing that more than 66,000 Georgia children under the age of 17 had been allowed to register illegally, although again they couldn’t actually identify them. They would have been thoroughly embarrassed and exposed, and even Trump has a limit on how much embarrassment he can withstand.

So where do we now find ourselves?

Trump and his gang took their case to the American voters, and they lost by 7 million votes. They then turned to judges and to state legislatures, seeking to overturn the vote of the people, and they lost again. Then they turned to Congress, demanding that the House and Senate overturn the courts and legislatures and voters, and again they lost. And then, as we all witnessed on Jan. 6, they turned to violence, and lost yet again.

That last phase, the turn to violence, didn’t end once all the insurrectionists were removed from the Capitol and may not be over for a long, long time. Over the last 50 years, American conservatives have convinced themselves that the Second Amendment gives them a constitutional right to violently overturn the U.S. government, at the time of their choosing and for the cause of their choosing. The idea has become so ingrained into parts of the conservative movement that they now believe they not only have the right to try but the right to succeed.

If you’ve watched bodycam and cellphone video of the Jan. 6 insurrection, then you’ve heard the anger, outrage and even astonishment that the insurrectionists expressed at Capitol and D.C. police officers who dared to fight back, who dared to do their duty in defending our republic. The officers didn’t seem to appreciate that these fine gentlemen beating them with flagpoles and batons and fire extinguishers were simply patriots exercising their constitutional right to get their way through violence.

We continue to see that attitude today, with insurrectionists and their supporters whining in disbelief that they might actually be punished for their invasion, as if the government has no right to defend itself. Three members of Georgia’s GOP congressional delegation – Reps. Andrew Clyde, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jody Hice – have voted against honoring the police officers who put their lives on the line on their behalf. At one point, Clyde also refused to shake the hand of an officer who had been injured during the attack. They are even trying to turn Ashli Babbitt, the insurrectionist who died trying to violently force her way into House chambers, into a martyr for American democracy.

So far, here in Georgia and in most other parts of the country, the courts and other institutions of self-governance have held. But over time we have grown so used to this Maoist idea that “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun” that we have forgotten how extraordinary and dangerous it is. Longstanding Georgia law, for example, bans the formation of private militias and makes it illegal to associate as a military unit or “parade or demonstrate in public with firearms.” That law exists in Georgia and most other states because we once understood that insurrection or political intimidation with arms are not constitutional rights but a grave constitutional danger. Those laws are rarely enforced in part because frankly, it would be too risky for law enforcement to do so.

There is no right to armed insurrection, and no right to incite others to commit armed insurrection. We Americans govern ourselves through the ballot box, not through the bullet, and unless we confront this ideology head on, it has the potential to destroy us.

The post Bookman: Trump quits court battle but recklessly urges followers to fight appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

349
Followers
140
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Conservative Movement#The Georgia Gop#Dekalb#American#House#Senate#Capitol#Maoist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Environmentalists bank on state regulators to stop Okefenokee mine

Nearly two years after Alabama’s Twin Pines Minerals publicly unveiled plans to mine heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge, the company says the project is still a top priority despite potential legal hurdles, and changing environmental rules that loom ahead of its proposal. Twin Pines President Steve Ingle said last week his company would […] The post Environmentalists bank on state regulators to stop Okefenokee mine appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
AgriculturePosted by
Georgia Recorder

Relief payments to Black farmers stalled by conservative group lawsuits

WASHINGTON—Former Trump administration officials and conservative and libertarian nonprofits have launched lawsuits to block federal relief funds aimed at Black and minority farmers—a development that House Agriculture Committee Chairman and Atlanta Democrat David Scott calls “an evil system at work here.” Suits have been filed in Florida, Wisconsin and Texas that say it’s unconstitutional to […] The post Relief payments to Black farmers stalled by conservative group lawsuits appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump: ‘RINO’ Barr helped cover up ‘crime of the century’

Former President Donald Trump is not happy with former Attorney General William P. Barr for slapping down his allegations of voter fraud and rigged voting machines as “all bull——.”. Responding to a book excerpt from author and journalist Jonathan Karl published Sunday in The Atlantic, Mr. Trump lashed out at...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Inside William Barr’s Breakup With Trump

Donald Trump is a man consumed with grievance against people he believes have betrayed him, but few betrayals have enraged him more than what his attorney general did to him. To Trump, the unkindest cut of all was when William Barr stepped forward and declared that there had been no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, just as the president was trying to overturn Joe Biden’s victory by claiming that the election had been stolen.
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell sparks new Supreme Court fight

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is throwing fuel on a simmering fire over the Supreme Court by reviving a long-running war over the judiciary heading into an election year. McConnell’s pledge on Monday that a GOP-controlled Senate would block a potential Biden nominee in 2024 comes at a critical...
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi on collision course

President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year's midterm elections. The two Democratic heavyweights face identical pressures, as both are under enormous strain from their party’s liberal base...