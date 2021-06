While the price of bitcoin is more than 40% lower than it was 90 days ago on March 29, the number of bitcoin held on exchanges has also been reduced. Last year on the same day in June, 2.79 million bitcoin was retained on crypto trading platforms and a year later roughly 28.67% of the bitcoin held left crypto exchanges. The decreasing quantity of bitcoin kept on centralized exchanges suggests the coins are being held in long-term storage rather than being prepared for trading.