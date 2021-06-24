Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into!

Before this basketball boy was playing his heart out on the NBA courts, he was just another aspiring athlete shooting for the stars in Santa Monica, California. This hoopin' kid is known for his basketball career that has spanned over a decade. Throughout the years, this sports star has played for multiple teams and won numerous accolades because of his talented teamwork in the game ... from Most Improved Player back when he was starting out to the ultimate NBA Championship title. His team won the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 season.