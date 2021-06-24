Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Helen Garner on Janet Malcolm: ‘Her writing turns us into better readers’

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t remember which of Janet Malcolm’s books I read first. She seems to have been making things blossom in my head since the day I started thinking purposefully about anything. She was the author of 12 books, including The Journalist and the Murderer, a dissection of the ethics of...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigmund Freud
Person
Gertrude Stein
Person
Anton Chekhov
Person
Vanessa Bell
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Person
Edith Wharton
Person
Sylvia Plath
Person
Virginia Woolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Freud Archives#The New Yorker#Yellow Post#The Purloined Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Atlantic

Janet Malcolm the Magician

There are two kinds of magicians: Those who purport to be doing something truly supernatural, drawing on the paranormal, and those who are honest with their audiences about fooling them. Janet Malcolm, who died last week at 86, was of the second type. Her journalism was filled with instances in...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Janet Malcolm in The New Yorker

Janet Malcolm, a dear friend for many decades to everyone at The New Yorker and one of the greatest writers we’ve ever been fortunate enough to publish, died on Wednesday in New York. From her early pieces on the world of psychoanalysis to her most recent Profiles, her reputation often seemed to rest as much on her razor-sharp acuity as on the enormous intelligence of her prose. And yet she was immensely kind, full of scrupulous self-questioning about all acts of definitive judgment. Tilting her head slightly, her eyes narrowing, she seemed, catlike, to take everything in. And, when she sat down to write, the instrument of her prose was equal to the intelligence and range of her mind.
Visual ArtObserver

Janet Malcolm’s Collage Art Was Just as Poignant as Her Writing

Janet Malcolm, the legendary author and journalist responsible for countless works of transcendent prose and the enduring classic The Journalist and the Murderer, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 due to lung cancer. Her work inspired countless imitators, galvanized students into pursuing news careers and routinely pissed people off, but never once did she fail to tell the absolute, unsparing truth. In perhaps her most famous utterance, she declared that “every journalist who is not too stupid or full of himself to notice what is going on knows that what he does is morally indefensible.” In addition to her searing writing, Malcolm was also a photographer and a collagist, and her artwork is as illuminating as the books she authored.
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Janet Malcolm, Provocative Author-Journalist, Dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Malcolm, the inquisitive and boldly subjective author and reporter known for her challenging critiques of everything from murder cases and art to journalism itself, has died. She was 86. Malcolm's death was confirmed Thursday by a spokesperson for The New Yorker, where Malcolm was a...
CelebritiesCleveland Jewish News

Janet Malcolm, famed New Yorker writer whose family fled the Nazis, dies at 86

(JTA) — The influential journalist Janet Malcolm, whose family changed their last name after fleeing the Nazis during World War II, died Wednesday at 86 of lung cancer. Malcolm, who was known for her incisive interviews and innovative New Journalism style, wrote for The New Yorker since the 1960s and published several collections of essays and nonfiction, including the famed book “The Journalist and the Murderer,” an examination of journalism ethics through the lens of a high-profile murder case.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Remembering Janet Malcolm, Who Wrote and Lived with Bravery and Kindness

Janet Malcolm, who wrote for this magazine for fifty-eight years, died this week in New York City, just a half mile or so from the building on East Seventy-second Street where she spent most of her childhood. Her family came from Prague in 1939, when she was almost five and her sister, Marie, was two and a half. Starting kindergarten with very little English, she had to guess at what was going on; every day, at the end of class, the teacher would say, “Goodbye, children.” She knew what “goodbye” meant but thought “children” must be the name of one of her classmates, and she hoped that one day the teacher would choose her, and say, “Goodbye, Janet.” Her father, Joseph, who changed his name from Wiener to Winn, was a psychiatrist and a neurologist; she later described him as “the gentlest of men.” Joan, his wife, worked at Voice of America and other jobs and ran the house.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheConversationAU

Remembering Janet Malcolm: her intellectual courage shaped journalism, biographies and Helen Garner

Journalism has rarely had a fiercer critic, nor a finer practitioner than the longtime writer for The New Yorker, Janet Malcolm, who died last week aged 86. Some might quibble with the description of Malcolm as a journalist, but journalism is a far more supple practice than commonly believed. One list of the best American journalism of the 20th century, for instance, had Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s Watergate reporting for The Washington Post ranked highly, but the top place went to John Hersey’s Hiroshima.
CelebritiesForward

Janet Malcolm, who challenged and changed journalism, dies at 86

Janet Malcolm, the legendary writer whose seminal books on journalism and psychoanalysis influenced generations of reporters, died Wednesday at the age of 86. Her daughter, Anne Malcolm, told The New York Times that the cause was lung cancer. Malcolm, who began a long career at The New Yorker in 1963...
Celebritiesthecut.com

Acclaimed Writer Janet Malcolm Has Died

On Wednesday, prolific nonfiction writer and journalist Janet Malcolm, 86, died of lung cancer, per the New York Times. The long-time contributor to The New Yorker was best known for her sharp criticism and expertly crafted essays, profiles, and books. Her work — including acclaimed essay collections like Forty-One False Starts — is held in high regard by contemporaries and critics alike.
Books & LiteratureCrooked Timber

Janet Malcolm and Joshua Cohen

Janet Malcolm has died. I, along with three other writers, wrote something about her for The New Republic. Like Orwell, who thought Homage to Catalonia would have been a good book had he not turned it into journalism, Malcolm described her writing as a failure of art. Only writers who invent, she said, can write autobiographies. Journalists like her could not. They lacked the ability to make themselves interesting. The light of their work was powered, almost entirely, by the self-invention of their subjects.
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

3 Rules for Writing a Better Dystopian Novel

Dystopian stories are fun to write, fun to read, a chance for us to consider our own society’s shortcomings, and get a dose of good old-fashioned catharsis when the political news gets to be too much. (Marissa Levien: On Pinning Down Your Novel's Middle) But how do you write a...
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Cancel culture, George Orwell

As tearing down monuments and statues, rewriting history and changing names of buildings named after historic figures, critical race theory, New York Times project 1619 continues under the growing cancel culture, it reminds me of George Orwell who said “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Sarah Moss

Stories to save the world: the new wave of climate fiction. Now more than ever, novelists are facing up to the unthinkable: the climate crisis. Claire Armitstead talks to Margaret Atwood, Amitav Ghosh and more about the new cli-fi Book of the day Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss review –...
Books & Literaturethecritic.co.uk

Contemporary writing with a twist and a tug

In this month’s fiction selection, John Self discovers novels that successfully use their style to enhance rather than simply describe the story. This article is taken from the July 2021 issue of The Critic. To get the full magazine why not subscribe? Right now we’re offering five issue for just £10.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Remembering Katherine Mansfield, the Only Writer Virginia Woolf (Allegedly) Ever Envied

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.