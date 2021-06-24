W Series to trial team championship in move described as 'pivotal' moment in all-female competition

Max Verstappen starts on pole position for today’s Styrian Grand Prix and will be looking to secure back-to-back wins after out-qualifying title rival Lewis Hamilton in Austria. The Red Bull driver claimed victory at the French Grand Prix last weekend to move 12 points clear of the defending champion in the drivers standings, before he stormed to a second pole position in a week thanks to a strong performance on Saturday. The Dutchman finished 0.194 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas to claim pole, but the Mercedes driver has been bumped down to fifth following his spin in the pit-lane...