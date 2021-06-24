Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

W Series to trial team championship in move described as 'pivotal' moment in all-female competition

By Molly McElwee
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW Series will trial a team championship similar to the Formula One format this season, in what has been described as a "pivotal" moment in the all-female series. On Thursday W Series announced that it will begin trialling an "unofficial" team format throughout 2021 – beginning at the opening race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Saturday – before it is formally introduced next season.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Chadwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#The W#W Series#Telegraph Sport#Grand Prix#F1#Success#Briton#Team Veloce#Ecurie W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

W Series 2022 season preview: series returns to champion female racers

With equal machinery and no barrier to entry other than talent, the W Series is back to launch the careers of the best female racers. Six hundred and eighty five days. That’s how much time will have stretched between Alice Powell pulling off a fabulous victory at Brands Hatch to conclude season one of the W Series and the opening round of season two at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday

W Series: Driven follows the series’ debut from selection to season finale, beginning in Austria where 54 prospective drivers faced three days of training before half were eliminated. It then follows the remaining 18 drivers as they competed at six circuits across Europe in 2019 before Jamie Chadwick was crowned...
Motorsportstractionnews.com

Giti Tire all-female team celebrates their 5th Nürburgring 24-Hour Race

If you are not into car racing, you must be wondering what the Nürburgring race is. To put it simply, it is a racetrack. They have been using this loop for nearly a century now. The north loop is named Nordschleife, while the southern section is called Südschleife. Overall, the whole course is called Gesamtstrecke.
Motorsportsracer.com

W Series cements future with switch to team-based championship

The W Series has secured its immediate future with a planned switch from solely a drivers’ championship to the introduction of teams ahead of the start of its second season in Austria this weekend. The sophomore season of the all-female racing series was postponed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic...
Motorsportsrock947.com

Motor racing: W Series to become a team-based championship from 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – The all-female W Series, which is supporting Formula One at eight grands prix this year, will become a team-based championship from 2022 as a result of strong sponsor interest, organisers said on Thursday. Drivers will continue to race with identical machinery, however, with cars prepared and maintained...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Styrian Grand Prix LIVE: Race result and reaction as Max Verstappen claims victory

Max Verstappen starts on pole position for today’s Styrian Grand Prix and will be looking to secure back-to-back wins after out-qualifying title rival Lewis Hamilton in Austria. The Red Bull driver claimed victory at the French Grand Prix last weekend to move 12 points clear of the defending champion in the drivers standings, before he stormed to a second pole position in a week thanks to a strong performance on Saturday. The Dutchman finished 0.194 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas to claim pole, but the Mercedes driver has been bumped down to fifth following his spin in the pit-lane...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

W Series introduces new team structure from this season

As part of the move, the series will debut an unofficial team championship in 2021, with the drivers each allocated to a team, with a new range of liveries also introduced. Six of the teams will be run by new partners, including Bunker Racing, M. Forbes Motorsport, PUMA W Series Team, Racing X, Sirin Racing and Veloce Racing.
Motorsportstopgear.com

W Series is back this weekend

After missing 2020, the all-female championship is back as a support act to F1, with new-look cars and teams. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. After losing the entirety of last season to the Covid-19 pandemic, W Series returns this weekend for its long-awaited, second campaign. Only this time it’s gone up a gear thanks to joint billing with F1 across eight rounds in 2021.
MotorsportsThe Guardian

W Series returns with innovative team structure and alongside Formula One

The all-female W Series has announced it is to introduce a new team competition for 2021. The championship’s second season begins on Saturday as a support race to the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. As well as partnering with Formula One, which will host all eight of its races, the series is to transition this year by introducing new liveries and partners in an innovative expansion of its structure and funding.
MotorsportsPosted by
Forbes

W Series Racing Championship Business Model Provides New Opportunities For Female Racers

Across the globe, efforts have been placed on equalizing women’s sports. Formula racing is no exception. Both in the racing paddock and driver’s seat, from Susie Wolff to Claire Williams and Sara Price to Sabré Cook, car racing has become more inclusive than it ever has been before. The recently launched W Series, a female-only free-to-enter racing championship, eliminates the financial barriers that have historically prevented female drivers from progressing up the ranks of motorsports.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Bond Muir: W Series has “come back stronger” with new team structure

In 2020 the championship was gearing up for its much-anticipated second season when the world ground to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of embarking on a reduced or rescheduled calendar as Formula 1 and other support series did, the series switched to an Esports League, keeping drivers and fans engaged.
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

The trials of an F1 rookie: Yuki Tsunoda on his early season struggles

Virtually every driver finds it difficult to step up to the highest echelon of motorsport. We hear how the AlphaTauri driver is dealing with the reality check. Yuki Tsunoda’s favourite word during his rookie Formula 1 season has so far been ‘unacceptable’. He has had ample opportunities to use it,...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Styrian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in final practice

The world champion ended the session with a 0.204s advantage over his title rival, but Verstappen’s final laps were disrupted by traffic and he had a fractionally faster personal best deleted for running too wide at the final corner on his last go. Most of the pack remained in the...
MotorsportsSwimInfo

Steiner learned of Schumacher’s F1 seat issue via his mother

Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner was only alerted to Mick Schumacher’s seat issue after speaking with his mother. Schumacher revealed ahead of this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix that he has been driving in an offset seating position so far during his rookie F1 season. The German asked Sebastian...
SportsLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Verstappen on pole at the Red Bull Ring

* Norris to start third for McLaren (Adds details, quotes) June 26 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen secured pole position for his team's home Styrian Grand Prix on Saturday, with title rival Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row. Seven times world champion Hamilton...