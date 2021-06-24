Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Triplets Are Pregnant At the Same Time & Preparing for Childbirth Together

By Lois Oladejo
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

A set of triplets from California have announced that they got pregnant at the same time, and while they have been reliving their pregnancy journey together, they would likely have the babies in the period.

Gina, Nina, and Victoria are triplets who were born four minutes apart, and now they are enjoying the journey to motherhood together. The trio gave a recent update on how pregnancy has been.

Gina is the oldest of the triplet, and Victoria is the youngest. While Gina is expecting a baby girl, Victoria and Nina are becoming moms to male children. Gina wants to name her daughter Leighton Grace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leNsn_0adnEJyG00

Nina and Victoria plan to name their sons Hendrix Paul and Zaden Seth. Victoria recalled that after they knew Nina was pregnant, they encouraged Gina to try motherhood as well.

The Orange County natives are expected to give birth to their children consecutively. The pair are said to be due in July, August, and November and have been making memories by preparing for maternity.

BUILT-IN BESTIES: The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone together https://t.co/QNBVChFWJ5

— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 23, 2021

The sisters also have the same OBGYN. Dr. Daniel Sternfield would be delivering their babies at The Women's Hospital at Memorial Care Saddleback Medical in Laguna Hills.

Dr. Sternfield talked about the expectant triplets, making it known that one interesting thing was how their prenatal appointments fell on the same days.

The women happily revealed that they were thrilled about the coincidence.

Last year, identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers made it to news headlines as the pair who are married to identical brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers became pregnant at the same time.

The beautiful couples took to Instagram, where they announced that they were expecting babies. The pairs shared a lovely Bay Watch-themed snapshot as they tagged it, "baby watch."

Not kidding! 👶👶

Identical twins sisters married to identical twin brothers announce their pregnancies together https://t.co/hKx6yQoQjz pic.twitter.com/YDCmM6kkMK

— Business Insider India🇮🇳 (@BiIndia) August 17, 2020

While the twin brothers wore matching lifeguard outfits, the ladies dressed in bright red one-piece swimsuits. The excited couples informed internet users in the caption that their kids would be cousins and "genetic siblings."

The twin couples first became famous after their weddings were featured on TLC's "Twinsane Wedding." They presently live under the same roof and often step out in matching outfits.

Josh and Jeremy first met Brittany and Briana at the 2018 Twins Day in Twinsburg, Ohio, and in less than a year, wedding bells came in next. The brothers proposed to the sisters at the Twin Lake in Virginia.

Identical twin sisters Sarah Mariuz and Leah Rodgers showed that distance could not set them apart as the pair gave birth to their children at the same time on the same day.

Identical twin sisters give birth on same day at exact same time! https://t.co/mJtZtLfmSQ pic.twitter.com/BDY9hb8XYR

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 5, 2016

While Mariuz resides in California, Rodgers lives in Colorado. However, the pair seemed to be in sync when they welcomed their bundles of joy. The women happily revealed that they were thrilled about the coincidence.

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
264K+
Followers
28K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
California Society
State
Virginia State
Local
California Health
City
Laguna Hills, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childbirth#Identical Triplets#Motherhood#Triplet#Https T Co Qnbvchfwj5#Cbs Los Angeles#Cbsla#Business Insider India#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
Country
India
News Break
Instagram
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Did Not Know She Was Pregnant and Gave Birth in the Bathroom after Going Clubbing

Doctors told a woman that she was infertile, but she discovered she was pregnant when she gave birth on the bathroom floor after spending the night at a club. Carla Macpherson, 22, of Swansea, South Wales, dismissed the chance of having kids due to her endometriosis. But when she felt stomach pains after a night of drinking and dancing, she discovered she was pregnant.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Isabel Roloff Has "Baby Fever" on Instagram: Is She Pregnant?

More than once, Isabel Roloff has been dogged by pesky pregnancy rumors. Jacob's brothers, Zach and Jeremy, have been "twinning" when it comes to having kids with their wives. Of course, Jacob and Izzy are younger and living their own lives. But now, Isabel is making it clear that she...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS News

Triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies

The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. "I'm actually the oldest by four...
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Newborn baby's face gets cut during emergency C-section

DENVER - The birth of their baby was supposed to be a joyous occasion for these new parents, but it quickly turned into an upsetting situation a Denver couple's newborn daughter's face was cut during an emergency cesarean section. "To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the...
California StateSand Hills Express

California triplets celebrate major milestone

The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. “I’m actually the oldest by four...
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Lauren Burnham Shows Postpartum Body 11 Days After Birth: ‘Proud of This Squishy Belly’

Sharing her journey! Nearly two weeks after welcoming twins via C-section, Lauren Burnham is showing her postpartum body. “11 day pp,” the Bachelor alum, 29, captioned a Tuesday, June 22, selfie via Instagram. “Just a reminder that not everyone gets a flat tummy back after popping babies out and it’s all good! Proud of this squishy belly even if I have to ask, ‘What could possibly be in there?’ Lol.”
Orange County, CAPosted by
Motherly

These triplets have a remarkable bond―they're all pregnant at the same time!

There's a set of sisters in California who are experiencing something pretty remarkable right now. Gina, Nina and Victoria, 35, are triplets living in Orange County, California. While that's pretty fascinating on its own, the trio have an even more unique bond at the moment―they're all pregnant at the same time. I've heard of close families, but this one definitely takes the cake.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Woman Carrying Baby Of Twin Sister Diagnosed With Rare Cancer

A woman in Tennessee is awaiting the arrival of her new baby boy thanks to the help of her twin sister. Sarah Sharp was diagnosed with a rare cancer in July 2018 which has prevented her from carrying additional children of her own, according to News Channel 5. She first learned of her choriocarcinoma diagnosis about a year after giving birth to her first child, a diagnosis she said rocked her to the core. The cancer forms when placental cells are left inside a uterus after a pregnancy or miscarriage and is so rare, in fact, that her doctor had never personally seen a case.
Women's HealthBBC

Pandemic pregnancy: 'Our baby lived for two precious days'

Pregnancy during a pandemic is challenging enough for families, but Jessica Herbert had the added stress of knowing her baby was unlikely to survive. When Jessica, an arboriculturist in York, fell pregnant she and husband Simon were both delighted and nervous, having previously been through seven miscarriages. At the first...
Women's Healthpsychologytoday.com

Ending a Twin Pregnancy: The Story of the Twin Who Survived

Selective termination refers to the elimination of an abnormal fetus, whereas multifetal pregnancy reduction denotes the termination of one or more members of twin or higher-order multiple birth set to decrease the risks usually posed by these pregnancies. When a serious physical condition is detected in a twin pregnancy, the procedure has been used to eliminate that fetus. In contrast with the foregoing, there have been cases in which selective termination reduced two healthy fetuses to one when parents wanted just one more child in their family.