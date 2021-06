For the first time in seven years, Mario and his pals return to the golf courses in Mario Golf: Super Rush. There’s plenty of content for players to sink their teeth into in ‘Golf Adventure’ with the conventional story mode mixed with more fast-paced and chaotic Speed Golf and Battle Golf modes. In addition to all of these modes and course, a roaster of 16 characters to choose from is also featured in Super Rush. So in this guide, we will tell you about all the 16 characters and their special shots you can use in each mode in Mario Golf: Special Rush.