If you were a kid in the ’90s, chances are you experienced a wide—and we mean wide—variety of fashion trends. From the iconic and now-classic Kate Moss–approved slip dresses and leather trench coats inspired by The Matrix to platform party heels and lug-sole boots, the era of grunge and minimalism had a range, to say the least. And if you’ve been paying attention to the latest trends to bubble up the ranks of today’s style movements, you’ll notice that nearly all of the decade’s best ones have come back for another round.