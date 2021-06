This feature first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Subscribe now!. At the very moment England begin their Euro 2020 campaign, Darren Bent will spare a thought for the players whose dreams were dashed at the last moment. While the squad prepares for kick-off, others will be sat back at home, disconsolate after missing out on selection for the tournament. Bent knows that feeling all too well: few players have been quite as unlucky as he was.