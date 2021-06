The Town of Griffith has plans to let the sunshine in — to power its sanitary plant along the Little Calumet River on the north side of town. The Town Council at its Tuesday night meeting introduced upon first reading an agreement with Carmel, Indiana-based Telamon Enterprise Ventures LLC that would see a solar-panel farm installed on the former Griffith Golf Center at River Drive and Cline Avenue. The project would take up only a few acres of the 55-acre site and would be used expressly to power the sanitary plant, Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said.