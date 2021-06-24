Cancel
LDS church announces site for new temple in Grand Junction

By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dirt and desert brush on the southeast side of the roundabout at Horizon Drive and 12th Street are about to get a major makeover. The 6.94 acres was confirmed as the site of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temple to be built in Grand Junction, according to a Wednesday announcement by the church. The property was purchased in 2019 for $2.25 million, according to city records, and was speculated as the site for a temple when the church first announced on Easter Sunday that one would be built in Grand Junction.

