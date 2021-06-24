LDS church announces site for new temple in Grand Junction
The dirt and desert brush on the southeast side of the roundabout at Horizon Drive and 12th Street are about to get a major makeover. The 6.94 acres was confirmed as the site of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temple to be built in Grand Junction, according to a Wednesday announcement by the church. The property was purchased in 2019 for $2.25 million, according to city records, and was speculated as the site for a temple when the church first announced on Easter Sunday that one would be built in Grand Junction.www.gjsentinel.com