'Yellowstone Reconsidered' project honors Indigenous people of Yellowstone country

Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

Mountain Time Arts is hosting the first of many inter-tribal gatherings in response to next year’s 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. Esteemed participants include Emerson Bull Chief (Apsáalooke), Dean Nicolai (Salish/Kootenai), Shane Doyle (Apsáalooke), Ren Freeman (Eastern Shoshone) and Jason Baldes (Northern Shoshone). This group will be joined by numerous Indigenous students from Montana and Wyoming’s tribal colleges and universities.

