Nashville, NC

Jessie Barbara Barnes

Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie Barbara Barnes, 83, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021. She was born in Nash County on September 12, 1937 to the late Jessie and Dorothy Perry. In addition to her parents, Jessie is preceded in death by her husband, William Barnes; brothers, Tony, Dallas, Dink, and Chris Perry; sister, Ann Perry. She is survived by her son, William Lentz Barnes II (Lisa); daughter, Barbara Robin Melissa Barnes; grandchildren, Brandon Barnes (Mary), Tyler Williams (Victoria), Brittany Jesse (Justin), Zachary Williams, Chandler Barnes, Greyson Fesperman; soon-to-be great grandchild, Kensley Leonard; sisters, Betty Andrews and Evelyn Davis (Joe). A visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 from 11:00 to 11:45 AM at Falls of the Tar River Primitive Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM with Elder Autry Pridgen officiating. Burial will be held at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Barnes family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.

www.rockymounttelegram.com
Nashville, NC
Nash County, NC
Dallas, NC
William Barnes
Tyler Williams
Robin
