Nike's Air Jordan 4 Receives a Clean "Tech White" Colorway

The Air Jordan 2 Low is set for a comeback with an Off-White collaboration set to begin the new frenzy with a sneaker dropping this Fall 2021. The Air Jordan 2 Low isn’t the most popular silhouette in Jordan Brand’s arsenal but we’ve been waiting for a comeback for quite some time as the buildup has been prevalent for the past couple of years. Now, we’re here and this Off-White collaboration is likely just the peak of a giant iceberg of a major comeback. Featuring an official colorway of White, Sail, Red, and Grey, no leaked images have surfaced just yet but we expect the rendition to feature exposed foam collars, along with MJ’s signature on the outer soles and of course Off-White’s branding on the inner side panelings. The offering also is set to feature an aged rubber sole system in perfect Virgil Abloh fashion.