Nike's Air Jordan 4 Receives a Clean "Tech White" Colorway

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we wait for the women’s exclusive “Shimmer” iteration to drop in September, Nike‘s Air Jordan 4 is set to release in “Tech White” next week. Previously named “White Oreo,” the silhouette arrives in a clean design featuring a premium white tumbled leather upper. Providing contrast are the mesh and speckled “Cement Grey” eyelets and midsole, as well as the bright red Jumpman logo on the tongue tag. More branding can be found on the heel, insole and outsole, while the flipped “AIR JORDAN” badges have been placed on the back of the tongue. Take a closer look at the footwear style above.

hypebae.com
News Break
Nike
Retailsneakerbardetroit.com

Nike Air VaporMax EVO Appears in White, Light Pink and Purple

Nike Sportswear reveals a new women’s exclusive colorway of the Air VaporMax EVO that’s dressed in a mix of White, Light Pink, and Light Purple hues. This offering of the Nike Air VaporMax EVO comes constructed in a mix of mesh and leather with a new neoprene tongue featuring rubberized branding. 3M reflective detailing with “EVO” badges on the heels atop its signature VaporMax sole unit completes the design.
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Nike Air Max 96 II “Triple White” On The Way!

After a handful of OG releases kicked off the silhouette’s 25th anniversary earlier this year, Nike has shifted its focus to some fairly audacious attempts at the Air Max 96 II. Some come clad in purple suede, whilst others arrive in denim and chenille, but now Nike goes for a no-frills approach in delivering an everyman’s — or in this case, everywoman’s — Air Max 96 II “Triple White”
NikeHypebae

No More Phonies: Nike Is Granted Federal Trademark Protection for the Air Jordan 1

It’s a well-known fact that Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 1 has been the target of bootlegging over the years, as the iconic silhouette has only grown in popularity since its debut in 1985. Now, Nike Inc. is fighting back against the fakes, receiving federal trademark protection from the USPTO for the Air Jordan 1 High, the Air Jordan 1 Low, and the Air Jordan 1 Low SE.
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

Nike Air More Uptempo Appears in Black, White, and Silver

With already a handful of new colorways released this year, Nike Sportswear reveals yet another upcoming Air More Uptempo that appears in a mix of Black, White, and Silver. This offering of the Nike Air More Uptempo features a Black tumbled leather upper with White bold “AIR” lettering outlined in Metallic Silver, which is also used on the tongue tags. Highlighting the shoe are Green and Pink contrasting accents throughout completed with a solid White rubber sole.
ApparelThe Urban Daily

Bandooloo Beware: Nike Trademarks The Air Jordan 1 Silhouette

After more than three decades of being arguably the hottest silhouette in the sneaker game, the Air Jordan 1 design has officially been trademarked by Nike. Sneaker Law Firm has confirmed that Nike has federally trademarked the classic silhouette design which was the subject to much bootlegging and biting over the years such as ineverheardofyou’s middle-finger featured design to Fugazi’s six shooter-adorned “One In The Chamber” (they were pretty dope though). Under the new federal protection, anyone looking to bank off bootlegs or remixes of the Air Jordan 1 High, AJ1 Low, and AJ1 Low SE are subject to legal consequences.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Here Are All Colorways of the Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low "The 50"

After rumors of a 20-pack, Nike has finally unveiled its “The 50” Dunk Low collection created in partnership with Off-White™. The full Virgil Abloh-designed range was unveiled through a “SNKRS Special” slideshow earlier this week. Overall, the kicks follow the same theme, donning a white and gray base on the...
ApparelComplex

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Trademark Challenged in New Filing

When news broke last week that Nike had secured a trademark for its iconic Air Jordan 1, a sneaker from 1985 that the brand regularly releases in retro form, it was viewed by many as a death knell for the wave of bootlegs borrowing the shoe’s silhouette. But a petition to the United States Patent and Trademark Office submitted on Sunday shows that designers seeking to make their own Jordan-esque sneakers are not necessarily going down without a fight.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Low Releasing in Yellow and White

Images of another Air Jordan 1 Low recently popped up which will come highlighted in Mustard Yellow and debut for adults and kids. Looking closer, this low-top Air Jordan 1 features White leather across the base while Mustard Yellow adorns the overlays, laces, tongue branding, Swoosh logos, insoles, and rubber outsole. Other details include a White Wings logo on the heel and a matching midsole.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan Women’s OG in Yellow and Green

Jordan Brand will release a new color option of the Air Jordan Women’s iteration during the warmer months. Going over the pair, it features Yellow across the base, resembling almost Barely Volt along with the signature dimples on the panels. Constructed with suede, Sea Green hits the pipping and Jumpman branding. Other details include a White midsole while Yellow and Green appear on the outsole to finish the look.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low “White”

The Air Jordan 2 Low is set for a comeback with an Off-White collaboration set to begin the new frenzy with a sneaker dropping this Fall 2021. The Air Jordan 2 Low isn’t the most popular silhouette in Jordan Brand’s arsenal but we’ve been waiting for a comeback for quite some time as the buildup has been prevalent for the past couple of years. Now, we’re here and this Off-White collaboration is likely just the peak of a giant iceberg of a major comeback. Featuring an official colorway of White, Sail, Red, and Grey, no leaked images have surfaced just yet but we expect the rendition to feature exposed foam collars, along with MJ’s signature on the outer soles and of course Off-White’s branding on the inner side panelings. The offering also is set to feature an aged rubber sole system in perfect Virgil Abloh fashion.
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Women’s Air Jordan 6 Retro Is Inspired By Gold Hoop Earrings

Every season, Jordan Brand never fails to expand their range of women’s exclusives. And alongside collaborations with not just Aleali May but also Billie Eilish, the imprint will proffer an accessorized take on the Air Jordan 6 this Fall. Arriving during the latter half of the silhouette’s 30th anniversary, the...
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

An Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Collab Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. A new collaboration between Virgil Abloh and Jordan Brand appears to be in the works. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early info on the forthcoming project on...
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

OFF-WHITE x Air Jordan 2 Low Also Arriving in Black and Blue

If we’ve come to know anything from Virgil Abloh’s collaborations with Nike, Inc, it’s that he’s always got more than one colorway in the works — or in the case of the Dunks, 49 others. The same can be said for his Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, and hopefully, the Air Jordan 4. But today, the word coming through is of a secondary option of his OFF-WHITE x Air Jordan 2 Low in a Black and Royal base.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike’s Premium Air Max 90 Returns in Linen Tones for Summer

The Nike Air Max 90 celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, returning with new colorways and variations all year long. This week, the Swoosh unveiled a new “Linen” style of the Premium edition, coming Summer 2021. Nike’s Air Max 90 returned in force last year for the silhouette’s thirtieth anniversary,...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Nike LeBron 8 Surfaces In "Space Jam" Colorway: Photos

LeBron James is gearing up for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy which drops next month. This new movie is going to be a lot of fun and fans are looking forward to seeing all of the cameos and how the story plays out. To help promote the film, LeBron has unveiled his brand new Nike LeBron 19 as well as various other shoes and apparel that are Looney Tunes themed.
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

OFF-WHITE x Air Jordan 2 Low Expecting September 23rd Arrivial

Virgil Abloh’s connection with Nike will extend beyond his 50-Dunk and golden Air Force 1 collections with a return to Jordan Brand later this year. No, not the OFF-WHITE x Air Jordan 4 “Bred” (although he has promised it), instead, Abloh looks to an obscure silhouette on which to put his signature spin. Confirming earlier rumors, sneaker-insider @zSneakerheadz has confirmed the 2021 release of the OFF-WHITE x Air Jordan 2 Low.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike ISPA’s Gram-Shaving Flow Returns in New Colorways for Summer 2021

Nike’s ISPA division has remained relatively quiet so far in 2021, in opposition to the monumental year the experimental line had in 2020. This month, ISPA is back, unveiling two new colorways of its fan-favorite Flow silhouette, coming soon. The Nike ISPA Flow first launched roughly one year ago, in...