Nike's Air Jordan 4 Receives a Clean "Tech White" Colorway
While we wait for the women’s exclusive “Shimmer” iteration to drop in September, Nike‘s Air Jordan 4 is set to release in “Tech White” next week. Previously named “White Oreo,” the silhouette arrives in a clean design featuring a premium white tumbled leather upper. Providing contrast are the mesh and speckled “Cement Grey” eyelets and midsole, as well as the bright red Jumpman logo on the tongue tag. More branding can be found on the heel, insole and outsole, while the flipped “AIR JORDAN” badges have been placed on the back of the tongue. Take a closer look at the footwear style above.hypebae.com