Moab, UT

Navajo Nation president rejects reopening: Nez vetos full reopening of tribal parks, citing COVID-19 concerns

By Anastasia Hufham, Moab Sun News
moabsunnews.com
 4 days ago

During a special session on June 3, the Navajo Nation Council voted unanimously to reopen tribal parks to the public at full capacity, including popular destinations such as Monument Valley and Four Corners Monument near Moab. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez vetoed the legislation, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, but hopes to reopen the parks at half-capacity.

